Interview: Jonathan Walters-Brassfield Estate Vice President of Winery and Vineyard Operations

Jonathan Walters joined Brassfield Estate Winery in mid-2014 and in January 2015 he took over as Director of Farming. Jonathan led the development of the winery’s Ridgeline Vineyards, 220 acres of Hillside Vineyard, which has become a premier site in the North Coast.

Shortly after completing the vineyard development project in 2020, he was asked to take on the role of General Manager. As General Manager he led a large efficiency project in the Winery, with hardlines going to all the tanks, mounted pump over devices and a remodel of the crush pad, while simultaneously increasing production. Currently Jonathan is the Vice President of Winery and Vineyard Operations. His high standards, attention to detail, enthusiasm, exceptional work ethic, willingness to pitch in wherever needed, and contagious smile are one of the many reasons why Brassfield is a one-of-a-kind Estate Winery.

Additionally, he has sat on the Executive Board of both the Lake County Wine GrapeCommission and the Lake County Winery Association.

When not at work, Jonathan enjoys spending family time with his wife, Rebecka and daughters, Hailey and Norah.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Jonathan Walters about his career and Brassfield Estate Winery.

Tell us about your first foray into the wine business.

I got my first taste of wine while waiting tables while attending Texas A&M University. I had the opportunity of working at a fine dining restaurant, Christopher's World Grille. There I quickly realized that I enjoyed tasting wine and the more I could talk about a bottle of wine and enhance the diners' experiences, I typically got tipped more from the diners. From there I explored by reading and tasting many of the great regions around the world.

What were some of the demands of your position when you served as Director of Farming.

Time. It takes a lot of time and understanding to understand the different soils you are farming on and how each one needs to be treated differently. Valley Floor sites V Bench Sites V Top of the Ridges require different timing for water, fertilizer, canopy and crop management. Families have been growing grapes in parts of the world for hundreds of years. I feel like I am doing incredible well with the 11 years farming grapes here at Brassfield in the High Valley AVA.

As the Vice President of Winery and Vineyard Operations, you work with a great team. Can you tell us a little about them?

We are not a huge team but we are a great one. We have around 12 employees who have been over here for 10 years and half of those are longer than 15 years. Communication and Teamwork I believe is the key to our success. No one is too important not to pitch in on any tasks. Sustained Success does not come for one person; it comes from everyone working together to get where we want to be. The team we have makes coming to work daily much easier.

Brassfield Estate produces a portfolio of wonderful wines. What makes them a stand-out in the marketplace?

Being 100% Estate Grown means we control every aspect of the fruit that goes into our wine and how it is made. Coupled with the Elevation that we are at (1880-3000 ft) and that we own a Volcano that our Eruption( Red Blend) wine grows on makes us a One-Of-A-Kind Winery. The Winery sits on a 5,000 acres ranch which we have only planted 10% of, wildlife stills runs on most of the property that we have.

Anything else, absolutely anything you want our readers to know!!

From our 94 WE pt Estate Cabernet to our 93 WE pt Sauivgnon Blanc the wines are all winners and something that once you try, is something that you will always want to have at your favorite restaurant or at home.

Brassfield Estate Winery is located at 10915 High Valley Road, Clearlake Oaks, CA 95423. For more information, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brassfield Estate Winery

