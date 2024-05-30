In Praise of Lightness-Prosecco and the Italian Art of Drinking

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Prosecco" is one of the most well-known Italian words in the entire world. A word that immediately brings a smile, a hearty laugh or the imagination of a moment to share. From the Gilera grapes, which elect their territory between Veneto and Friuli, to a story that involves the entire world.



If you say Prosecco, the celebration is right away. Like a magical formula, which immediately changes the perception of what surrounds us, "Prosecco" transforms the present moment into an ode to lightness.



Prosecco is an extremely versatile wine: it invigorates you like a tonic without seizing your time. It invites you to relax without demanding rest. It offers you lightness: of the moment, of its bubbles, of a precious suspension between celebration and routine.



An Italian Story



Now it is time to delve into its long and glorious history: Prosecco takes its name from a small town located in the karst upland of Trieste, where vineyards of great value were acquired as early as the 1200s. Prosecco wine was so highly regarded that it was considered a currency for trade! And these commercial relationships, which have always characterized this corner of Italy, are the precursors of Prosecco's success worldwide. Already by the late 1400s, thanks to the dukes of Austria and the emperors of the Holy Roman Empire, exports to Austria, Germany, and Slovenia began. The important historical connection with the city of Trieste is still evident today by the possibility of indicating the special mention "Trieste" for bottles of Prosecco DOC.



Thanks to the commercial exchanges later woven by the Republic of Venice, the cultivation of Glera grapes and their vinification also spread to other territories, including Conegliano, Valdobbiadene, and Asolo in the province of Treviso. A second area of excellence, which also enjoys the possibility of mentioning "Treviso" for Prosecco DOC wines from this area.

Today, Prosecco is produced in two regions, Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, and in nine provinces: Treviso, Belluno, Padua, Venice, Vicenza, Gorizia, Pordenone, Trieste, and Udine. A constellation that redesigns a territory rich in art and history.



A special policy safeguards the quality and uniqueness of Prosecco worldwide, and three Consortium are the custodians of this magnificent lightness: Prosecco DOC, which oversees the nine provinces of northeastern Italy; Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG; with 15 municipalities between the two cities; Asolo Prosecco DOCG, with the 18 municipalities around the ancient borgo of Asolo.



This oenological heritage invites us to experience discovery, preservation, and also invention: because Prosecco is also and above all a method.



Honoring the Method



Until the 1800s, the only method for producing sparkling wines was the bottle refermentation method (the so-called “traditional method"). But Federico Martinotti had an insight that forever changed the world's “bubbles’ landscape": to carry out the sparkling process in a large sealed container, similar to an “autoclave”, later patented by Eugéne Charmat.



It is precisely in this ideal cradle that Prosecco comes to life after at least 30 days: in this way, the grapes that create the wine can maintain their delicate aromas.



Glera is the native semi-aromatic grape variety at the base of Prosecco wine, and it must contain it in a percentage of at least 85% in order to be defined as “Prosecco”. In the remaining 15%, it is accompanied by other indigenous grape varieties (such as Verdiso, Bianchetta Trevigiana, Perera, and Glera Lunga) or international ones such as Chardonnay and Pinot.



Glera, the undisputed queen of Veneto and the princess of Friuli Venezia Giulia, is an ancient grape variety, the use of which dates back to the time of the Roman Empire. The wine Pucino was produced with these grapes: it is the illustrious ancestor of Prosecco and was considered the elixir of youth.



Here is the secret of the freshness and lightness of Prosecco, revealed: it guides the palate through floral notes of wisteria and jasmine, and fruity hints of pear, green apple, and citrus.



A Toast to the Future



Wine is an ancient and charming beverage, which has given rise to a wide range of myths in various cultures around the world. In Greek mythology, Dionysus is the god of wine and fertility. Legend has it that he taught humans the art of winemaking, bestowing upon them the precious nectar that brings joy and merriment. In the Bible, it is told that after the universal flood, Noah planted a vineyard, which thus becomes a symbol of rebirth and new life.



In some regions of Italy, it is even said that fairies dance among the vineyards at night, imparting a magical touch to the grapes. That wine has a bit of magic to it, no one could deny... And the landscapes of Veneto and Friuli, with their lush vineyards, will continue to reward us with this unique sparkling wine. Prosecco, with its millennia-old history and its constant evolution, is a shared heritage to be cherished and celebrated.

Photo Credit: Provided by Consorzio Prosecco DOC

