Head To Miami To Beat The Winter Blues with Rentals by ESCAPE and Dining at A FISH CALLED AVALON

Miami has been affectionately dubbed as NYC's sixth borough for many reasons. Some of the obvious ones is that it's a short flight to sunny Florida's beautiful weather and white sandy beaches that helps to shorten winter months and chase away the winter blues. But there's more to it that we'd like to share.

New York's level of professionalism and sophistication in travel and dining can also be found in Miami and there are two exceptional options to help you plan a winter gateway with a concierge service that will take care of your every whim, and an iconic dining option in its award-winning cuisine, famed history, and key location and ambiance.

We want our readers to know about the premium rentals offered through Escape and a restaurant that is a must in Miami, A Fish Called Avalon.

Escape offers premium vacation rentals throughout Miami, with a special emphasis on the charming Miami Beach fit for any occasion and complimented by white glove concierge services. These elegant properties are thoughtfully categorized into four distinct groups (City Escapes, Corporate Escapes, Couples Escapes, and Family Escapes) each designed to cater to different tastes and preferences, like: Villa Dawn, a spacious 5,863 square foot oasis that provides awe-inspiring views of the Miami Skyline and can accommodate up to twelve guests; Villa Starza on Star Island is an ideal choice that offers a resort-style paradise for up to sixteen guests; and Villa Glacia, located on the Venetian Islands, with a modern architecture and ergonomic design, and an infinity pool that leads to the ocean.

Highlights of their services include but are not limited to bespoke itinerary creation, private jet and yacht charters, exotic car rentals, and private chefs, as well as tips on dining and nightlife and goings on about town. The team works diligently to ensure each and every need of their guests are made and are available 24 hours a day. The concierges make great use of Founder Kory Rankine's extensive rolodex of contacts in art, culture, and entertainment to create the ultimate Miami lifestyle getaway experience.

A must-try dining destination is Miami Beach's iconic A Fish Called Avalon, which has served as the backdrop of renowned films such as Scarface and Miami Vice, among others. It is located in the historic Ocean Drive's Art Deco District and situated across from the beach. A Fish Called Avalon has undergone recent renovations and is primed to spearhead the revitalization of Ocean Drive, Miami Beach.

It is also home to a yellow and white 1955 Oldsmobile, which is one of the most photographed cars in America that is parked beside A Fish Called Avalon's lively outdoor dining patio. Throughout the years, the restaurant has been consistently frequented by celebrities like Harrison Ford, Emilio and Gloria Estefan, and Guy Ritchie, among others.

A Fish Called Avalon is a culinary award-winning restaurant helmed by Executive Chef Kal Abdalla, who joined the team in 2010 and previously helmed the kitchen at Miami's The Forge Restaurant from 1984 to 2004. He has been voted among the "Best Chefs America" each of the last three years by his peers in the culinary industry. His cuisine is artistically plated and brings many surprises, using culinary techniques and ingredients informed by his travels throughout France, Argentina, Morocco and Japan.

Chef Kal features a seafood-centric menu with signature dishes such as Macadamia-Crusted Snapper, Crab & Herb Crusted Black Grouper, to name a few. The menu also features Meat and Poultry dishes like Free Range Citrus Chicken and 16-ounce Ribeye and Vegetarian options like Capellini and Porcini Fettucine.

For dessert Chef Kal's Key Lime Pie is a showstopper which took first place at the 2019 National Pie Championship.

The cocktail program is composed of beverages that add a South Beach twist to classic cocktails like Havana Super 88, a twist on a negroni that arrives in a model Oldsmobile 88 made with Brugal 1888 rum, Aperol, and Perfect Vermouth and other delectable selections.

Their wine program features selections by the glass and by the bottle from traditional wine producing regions, as well areas less known for their wines like Austria, Macedonia, and Lebanon.

Escape can help you design your dream Miami getaway, and A Fish Called Avalon is a not-to-be-missed dining destination on the beach for all visiting New York's sixth borough.

Photo Credit: Villa-Courtesy of Escape