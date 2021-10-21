Halloween Cocktail Recipes-Get the Party Started!

You may be looking for cocktail recipes to serve and enjoy for your Halloween happenings. We have six festive ones using some of our favorite spirits. Check them out and start mixing!

Broken Bones

Ingredients:

2 oz Broken Shed Vodka

0.5 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

1.5 oz Pomegranate Juice

Method: Shake well and double strain into a glass goblet.

Ballotin S'mores

Ingredients:

1 oz Ballotin Caramel Turtle Whiskey

1 oz Ballotin Bourbon Ball

0.5 oz Marshmallow vodka

2 oz heavy cream

Method: Shake with ice, and strain into a graham cracker rimmed glass.

Velvet Fire

Ingredients:

2 parts Disaronno Velvet

1 part Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire

Bloody Busker

Ingredients:

1 part of The Busker Triple Cask Triple Smooth

2 parts of Tomato Juice

5 dashes Worcestershire sauce

5 dashes Tabasco

Pinch black pepper

Pinch celery salt

Garnish: red chili pepper

Manhattan Smoke Show

Ingredients:

1 oz Grace O'Malley Blended Irish Whiskey

0.75 oz mezcal

0.5 oz Ancho Chile Liqueur by Ancho Reyes

0.75 oz Heering Cherry Liqueur

0.5 oz sweet vermouth

Method: Stir all the ingredients together with ice. Strain into a small coupe-style glass and serve.

Spirits Raised

Ingredients:

2oz Partida Reposado

1oz Coco Lopez

1oz Pineapple Juice

1oz Lime Juice

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice. Shake well. Strain into cocktail glass of choice, over ice.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Broken Shed Vodka