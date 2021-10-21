Halloween Cocktail Recipes-Get the Party Started!
Halloween Cocktail Recipes
You may be looking for cocktail recipes to serve and enjoy for your Halloween happenings. We have six festive ones using some of our favorite spirits. Check them out and start mixing!
Broken Bones
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Broken Shed Vodka
- 0.5 oz Lime Juice
- 0.5 oz Simple Syrup
- 1.5 oz Pomegranate Juice
- Method: Shake well and double strain into a glass goblet.
Ballotin S'mores
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Ballotin Caramel Turtle Whiskey
- 1 oz Ballotin Bourbon Ball
- 0.5 oz Marshmallow vodka
- 2 oz heavy cream
- Method: Shake with ice, and strain into a graham cracker rimmed glass.
Velvet Fire
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Disaronno Velvet
- 1 part Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire
Bloody Busker
Ingredients:
- 1 part of The Busker Triple Cask Triple Smooth
- 2 parts of Tomato Juice
- 5 dashes Worcestershire sauce
- 5 dashes Tabasco
- Pinch black pepper
- Pinch celery salt
- Garnish: red chili pepper
Manhattan Smoke Show
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Grace O'Malley Blended Irish Whiskey
- 0.75 oz mezcal
- 0.5 oz Ancho Chile Liqueur by Ancho Reyes
- 0.75 oz Heering Cherry Liqueur
- 0.5 oz sweet vermouth
- Method: Stir all the ingredients together with ice. Strain into a small coupe-style glass and serve.
Spirits Raised
Ingredients:
- 2oz Partida Reposado
- 1oz Coco Lopez
- 1oz Pineapple Juice
- 1oz Lime Juice
- Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice. Shake well. Strain into cocktail glass of choice, over ice.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Broken Shed Vodka