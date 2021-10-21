Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Halloween Cocktail Recipes-Get the Party Started!

pixeltracker

Halloween Cocktail Recipes

Oct. 21, 2021  
Halloween Cocktail Recipes-Get the Party Started!

You may be looking for cocktail recipes to serve and enjoy for your Halloween happenings. We have six festive ones using some of our favorite spirits. Check them out and start mixing!

Broken Bones

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Broken Shed Vodka
  • 0.5 oz Lime Juice
  • 0.5 oz Simple Syrup
  • 1.5 oz Pomegranate Juice
  • Method: Shake well and double strain into a glass goblet.

Ballotin S'mores

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Ballotin Caramel Turtle Whiskey
  • 1 oz Ballotin Bourbon Ball
  • 0.5 oz Marshmallow vodka
  • 2 oz heavy cream
  • Method: Shake with ice, and strain into a graham cracker rimmed glass.

Velvet Fire

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Disaronno Velvet
  • 1 part Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire

Bloody Busker

Ingredients:

  • 1 part of The Busker Triple Cask Triple Smooth
  • 2 parts of Tomato Juice
  • 5 dashes Worcestershire sauce
  • 5 dashes Tabasco
  • Pinch black pepper
  • Pinch celery salt
  • Garnish: red chili pepper

Manhattan Smoke Show

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Grace O'Malley Blended Irish Whiskey
  • 0.75 oz mezcal
  • 0.5 oz Ancho Chile Liqueur by Ancho Reyes
  • 0.75 oz Heering Cherry Liqueur
  • 0.5 oz sweet vermouth
  • Method: Stir all the ingredients together with ice. Strain into a small coupe-style glass and serve.

Spirits Raised

Ingredients:

  • 2oz Partida Reposado
  • 1oz Coco Lopez
  • 1oz Pineapple Juice
  • 1oz Lime Juice
  • Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice. Shake well. Strain into cocktail glass of choice, over ice.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Broken Shed Vodka


Related Articles View More Food + Wine Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Pride Water Bottle
Come From Away Pride Water Bottle
Pride Hearts Tee
Pride Hearts Tee
Book of Mormon Cream Hasa Diga Tee
Book of Mormon Cream Hasa Diga Tee

From This Author Marina Kennedy