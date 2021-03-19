HUTTON BRICKYARDS is Reimagined and Taking Reservations

This year, the Hudson Valley's sweeping vistas and crackling creative energy are whispering to New Yorkers like never before. The region has been discovered and rediscovered for decades, fueled in waves by an art-world exodus and the allure of real estate between mountain and glen. In some corners, traces of the Hudson Valley's industrial roots and Gilded Age philosophy have all but vanished. In this spirit of restoration and possibility, Hutton Brickyards rises on the Kingston, NY waterfront.

The region's last architecturally intact brick manufactory, Hutton Brickyards, sits upon 73 acres of rolling hills and lush meadows, with industrial structures soaring skyward on the majestic Hudson River. Though the final bricks were fired here in the 1970s, the site is primed for its next chapter. In May of 2021, Hutton Brickyards will be reborn as a rambling, imaginative new hotel, spa, restaurant and events retreat.

A partnership between Salt Hotels and Karl Slovin, who purchased the Brickyards 7 years ago following Slovin's multimillion-dollar restoration, the brickyards' heroic covered pavilions create outdoor entertainment hubs, ensconcing visitors in effortless Hudson Valley style at monumental scale directly on the Hudson River.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Karl on this historic and stunning project," said David Bowd, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Salt Hotels. "The Hudson Valley is a perfect environment for our integrated approach to hospitality, and Hutton Brickyards is truly peerless in terms of location, character and opportunity."

Perched on an expanse of uninterrupted waterfront, Hutton Brickyards features panoramic views of the Hudson River. From this vantage point, guests see nearby beach access points for recreation and enjoy sightlines to a former Astor estate. In view of the Rhinecliff Amtrak station, Hutton makes an easy trip for New Yorkers seeking a respite from the city. Guests will come by seaplane, helicopter, train or car-experiencing a romantic sense of arrival.

The hotel will initially feature 31 guest cabins and suites, thoughtfully designed to optimize privacy and water views. For guests, outdoor recreation and indoor luxury are conveyed through casually elegant surroundings, with nostalgic touches and a timeless upstate attitude. The grounds pay tribute to Hutton's architectural vernacular, New York State's Industrial past, and Slovin's revival ethic. The studio of Kristina Dousharm Architecture designed the 300 square foot cabins , and collaborated on interiors with Salt Hotels' Chief Creative Officer Kevin O'Shea.

"The cabins cut a striking profile against the landscape-referencing the craftsman tradition through KDA's modern, sculptural reinterpretation," said O'Shea. "Their river-facing sides are all glass, spotlighting the spectacular river views. Our design direction is textural, understated luxury, borrowing inspiration from the Shaker aesthetic. Ultimately, guests will enjoy a strong connection to nature with the luxury touchpoints of an urban boutique hotel."

The sprawling campus will feature whimsical invitations to fun: an archery range, croquet lawn, firepits and bicycles. Opportunities for hikes, guided kayak experiences, paddle-boarding, running, outdoor yoga, snow shoeing, cross country skiing, bee-keeping and more abound in the neighboring wilderness and water. While a delivery cart meanders down a cabin path, guests may raise a woven flag to signal a room service request. The effect is a retreat detached from everyday stresses, which invites guests to experience a genuine sense of place.

"This bucolic spot on the river has served as home to Indigenous Peoples, early European settlers and literally created the building blocks of New York City for over 100 years," Slovin says. "It has been a great pleasure to organically reimagine the property's next chapter while preserving its amazing history.

Karl Slovin has allowed space for the personality and programming of the property to reveal itself over time. He says, "The project will continue to evolve for the next decade, but I believe we can be very valuable in helping Kingston continue to develop as a center for food, arts and culture. With the addition of a hotel offering there is no doubt Hutton Brickyards will be very impactful for the Kingston economy and perhaps the region."

Mayor Steven Noble shares Slovin's vision of the future of Hutton Brickyards, saying, "Each time I visit the Brickyards, I'm amazed by how they have brought such an ambitious vision to life. Our waterfront continues to be one of the most unique parts about Kingston, but until Karl and his team came, this section of the waterfront was lost in many ways. By opening Hutton Brickyards and creating such an attractive event space, they have also reintroduced this local treasure back to our community. I look forward to working with the team in the coming years as they build upon this success and continue to develop one of the region's most exciting attractions-right here in Kingston!"

In addition to outdoor recreation, a covered restaurant called The River Pavilion will present Hutton's new dining concept helmed by Chef Dan Silverman, previously of Minetta Tavern. "I am thrilled to be joining the Hutton Brickyards team and to be cooking for the people of Kingston and our guests in such a stunning location. Our food and beverage program will highlight seasonal, local, sustainable and organic ingredients with a tremendous amount of care and passion going into each plate," said Silverman. "The menus will focus on dishes from our wood burning oven, grill and hearth. I am looking forward to cooking for guests and couldn't be more excited to welcome people this season to experience our vision."

Wood-fired ovens and grills are the centerpiece of the outdoor kitchen, while fireplaces and chic design elements add layers of texture and comfort to the dining experience. Indeed, the kitchen will rely solely on wood-burning heat sources, including lumber sustainably retrieved from the grounds. Menus are inspired by the Hudson Valley's bounty-with an emphasis on local, organic ingredients farmed nearby (and on-site) for centuries. A diverse wine cellar and multi-course tasting experience provide an elevated complement to Hutton's practiced simplicity. The restaurant will be open to the public, providing yet another way to experience this singular retreat. In addition to the restaurant, guests can find light bites and more at The Larder, which will provide a combination of essentials, indulgences, and whimsical items available to order via the in-room tablet to be delivered to the cabin's front door.

In a time when large events are daunting to plan, Hutton is uniquely capable of gathering people together at safe distances, indoors and outdoors. Weddings and corporate retreats have been a bedrock of Hutton Brickyards through the last several years, offering a wide range of spaces and set-ups for show-stopping happenings. Butler Pavilion, Hutton's largest outdoor event space, can accommodate up to 4,000 guests standing, 3,500 in theater seating and 600 for banquet seating. The site also includes Hutton Hall (400 standing, 160 banquet), Lidgerwood Pavilion (1,600 standing, 600 banquet) and Rondout Pavilion (1,300 standing, 400 banquet). Hutton Brickyards is accepting reservations immediately for weddings and corporate events in 2021; All are invited to inquire about this extraordinary opportunity to experience this retreat first.

"This region is beloved by millions-that's an incredible opportunity and a huge responsibility," said Bowd. In an effort to participate and give back to the Hudson Valley, Bowd introduced an upstate edition of the Salt School hospitality training program, in which students have the chance to be offered a position at Hutton Brickyards once they have graduated. After a hybrid virtual and in person model for 2021, the first class is set to graduate on March 27th.

In addition to the pleasures of spending time at Hutton, there is no shortage of nearby culture and entertainment to enjoy. This year, the Empire State Trail-a 750-mile multi-use trail from NYC to the Canadian border-is slated for completion and passes through the grounds for cyclists and hikers. Quarry Waters, a new 520 acre state park will open in 2021 directly abutting the brickyards, protecting the riverfront wilderness for generations.

Hutton Brickyards simultaneously evokes a time gone by and the promise of tomorrow. Its concept defies categorization and challenges the limits of Hudson Valley hospitality-presenting new and unprecedented opportunities for people to gather and connect. Celebrating the grand tradition of its site and the bricks that left an enchanting mark, this retreat for all seasons will launch in May 2021.

For more information: www.huttonbrickyards.com.

ABOUT SALT HOTELS:

Founded in 2014 by Chief Executive Officer David Bowd (formerly Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, The Mercer in New York, and the Chiltern Firehouse in London) and Chief Creative Officer Kevin O'Shea (Starwood Hotels and Resorts and Morgans Hotel Group), Salt Hotels' award-winning approach to hospitality has set new standards in design and guest experience. The company created Salt House Inn and Eben House in Provincetown, MA to acclaim and launched two projects at the forefront of Asbury Park, NJ's renaissance: The Asbury and Asbury Ocean Club. In 2014, the group relaunched Shelter Island's famed The Chequit. Salt Hotels integrates the design, amenities, and technology of large lifestyle hotels with the intimate, personal service, unique character, and community connections of a luxury inn-no matter the scale. The company provides comprehensive services in hotel management, design & development, creative services, sales & marketing, revenue management, food & beverage development and management, and human resources.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Salt Hotels