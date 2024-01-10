HUMANITEA®-An Innovative Tea Company

HUMANITEA® has set out on a mission to redefine the tea industry by prioritizing ethical sourcing, environmental sustainability and community impact. With a commitment to quality ingredients, HUMANITEA® has gained a loyal following of tea enthusiasts who appreciate the company's dedication to both people and the planet.

CEO Jeff McClelland expresses gratitude for the ongoing support of HUMANITEA’s mission. He stated, "We believe that every carton of tea can make a positive impact.”

Our readers will like to know some key highlights about the HUMANITEA® brand.

-HUMANITEA® is freshly brewed and packaged using sustainable packaging, all-natural, non-GMO, organic ingredients to deliver customers a healthier premium tea option with a positive impact.

-The company utilizes the success of their tea to give back to the world through relationships with organizations such as the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Foster Love, which works with foster youth.

-The teas are readily available in 3,000+ stores across the country, with relationships in place with national store chains, convenience stores, college campuses and grocery stores.

HUMANITEA® strives to make a difference one sip at a time. For more information, visit https://www.drinkhumanitea.com/.