HUDSON PRIME STEAKHOUSE in Irvington, NY for Exquisite Dining

Your time in Irvington, New York is made better with a visit to the stylish restaurant, Hudson Prime Steakhouse located just steps away from the town's train station and the town's Hudson River Park. This modern American restaurant has a beautifully appointed indoor venue, spacious bar, private dining space, and a lovely patio overlooking the river. The seating options are endless for all parties of all sizes. As a guest, you'll enjoy the finest service in a truly relaxing atmosphere. Our readers will like to know that it is the only steakhouse located in the "Rivertowns," which are the communities along the Eastern bank of the Hudson River.

We visited on a Thursday evening for an extraordinary steak dinner with all the trimmings. Appetizers are superb and an ideal way to start your meal. There are salad selections that include Burrata Salad with a generous portion of soft, tasty cheese over a bed of arugula served with prosciutto de Parma dressed with a balsamic glaze. The Lump Crabcakes are some of the best you'll ever have. The two delicately breaded crabcakes are full of tender crabmeat presented with a swirl of savory chipotle aioli.

Other tempting starters include Pan Roasted Artichokes, Char-broiled Oysters, Thick Cut Bacon, Lobster Bisque, and French Onion Soup. Consider a "mid-course" of their Toasted Ricotta Gnocchi. It's a nice dish to share at your table. The light gnocchi pasta has a rich truffle cream sauce and cracked peppercorns.

When you move onto the main courses, you'll be delighted by the choices. Steak lovers can indulge in Dry Aged Porterhouse for two or four. We opted for the tender Dry Aged NY Strip, done to our exact liking. Other popular entrees include Branzino, Chilean Sea Bass, Chicken Martini, Short Rib Cavatelli, Lamb Chops and Veal Chop.

Sides are just what you need to complement your entrée such as their delectable whipped Truffled Mashed Potatoes, Brandied Mushrooms, wonderfully seasoned Creamed Spinach, Brandied Mushrooms and more.

Trust your server to help you select just the right beverages to accompany your meal. Hudson Prime Steakhouse has an impressive international wine list available by the glass or bottle, beers, inspired cocktails, and fine spirits.

A wonderful meal deserves a great finish. House made desserts will delight. They include a guest favorite, Tiramisu. Another luscious treat is the Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding served warm with fresh seasonal berries. It's perfect to enjoy with an aperitif, coffee or tea.

Hudson Prime Steakhouse is a gem of a restaurant in the town of Irvington. You can be there in less than an hour by taking Metro North's Hudson River Line or plan a drive where you can spend a day visiting the area and its historic sites. In addition to dinner service, they have a Happy Hour, Tuesday to Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm and weekend brunch. Hudson Prime Steakhouse is located at 5 N Buckhout St, Irvington, NY 10533. Visit their web site at https://hudsonprimesteakhouse.com/ or call 914.231.6800.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hudson Prime Steakhouse