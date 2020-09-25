Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KIMIKA in Nolita Now Serves Brunch

KIMIKA

Sep. 25, 2020  
Kimika, the recently opened Japanese-Italian restaurant in Nolita from the team behind the popular Lower East Side Thai restaurant Wayla, is launching brunch service this weekend [Saturdays and Sundays 11:30AM - 2:30PM]. Executive chef Christine Lau's menu highlights seasonal, locally sourced produce and Japanese and Italian ingredients.

The Kimika brunch menu features dishes such as:

  • Pastry Bento Box with tiramisu katatsumuri, mortadella fontina cornetto, seaweed focaccia, and plain croissant with nori butter, served with hojicha milk jam and roasted strawberry jam
  • Black Sesame Frozen Yogurt (vegan) with housemade granola, acai syrup, and citrus
  • Tamagoyaki Frittata Sandwich served two ways:
    • Mortadella, parmesan, and spicy mayo on a milk bread bun
    • Seasonal vegetables such as chinese broccoli, shiitake mushrooms, and edamame, topped with shiso sunflower pesto on a milk bread bun
  • Baked Eggs with sweet Italian sausage, spicy cabbage, edamame and scallions, served with focaccia croutons
  • Porchetta Panini with chinese broccoli and provolone on seaweed focaccia, served with miso broth dip
  • Matcha Mochi French Toast stuffed with vanilla custard and topped with condensed milk, citron syrup, and mascarpone creme
  • Calzone stuffed with scrambled eggs, ricotta, mozzarella, and garlic chives
  • Spaghetti Aglio e Olio with garlic, olive oil, calabrian chilis, finished with ao nori and dashi
  • Tsukemen Carbonara, topped with guanciale and scallions, served alongside a pecorino broth infused with pink peppercorns and mentaiko

Brunch cocktails, crafted by head bartender Greg Kong, formerly of Patent Pending, include:

  • Bloody Mary with vodka, sancho pepper, yuzu bitters, wasabi, and the Kimika bloody mary mix which features a blend of five spice, licorice, paprika, garlic powder, fennel seed, white pepper, cayenne pepper, nori, and dried mushrooms
  • Blueberry Sfumato with mezcal, pasubio vino amaro, blueberry mint shrub, rosemary, and lime
  • The Amalfi Swizzle with rum, house-made limoncello, passion fruit liqueur, pink peppercorn, and lime
  • Al Fresco Sour with gin, aperol, cilantro, and grapefruit

For more information, please visit https://www.kimikanyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Evan Sung



