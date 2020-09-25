KIMIKA in Nolita Now Serves Brunch

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

KIMIKA

Kimika, the recently opened Japanese-Italian restaurant in Nolita from the team behind the popular Lower East Side Thai restaurant Wayla, is launching brunch service this weekend [Saturdays and Sundays 11:30AM - 2:30PM]. Executive chef Christine Lau's menu highlights seasonal, locally sourced produce and Japanese and Italian ingredients.

The Kimika brunch menu features dishes such as:

Pastry Bento Box with tiramisu katatsumuri, mortadella fontina cornetto, seaweed focaccia, and plain croissant with nori butter, served with hojicha milk jam and roasted strawberry jam

Black Sesame Frozen Yogurt (vegan) with housemade granola, acai syrup, and citrus

Tamagoyaki Frittata Sandwich served two ways: Mortadella, parmesan, and spicy mayo on a milk bread bun



Seasonal vegetables such as chinese broccoli, shiitake mushrooms, and edamame, topped with shiso sunflower pesto on a milk bread bun

Baked Eggs with sweet Italian sausage, spicy cabbage, edamame and scallions, served with focaccia croutons

Porchetta Panini with chinese broccoli and provolone on seaweed focaccia, served with miso broth dip

Matcha Mochi French Toast stuffed with vanilla custard and topped with condensed milk, citron syrup, and mascarpone creme

Calzone stuffed with scrambled eggs, ricotta, mozzarella, and garlic chives

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio with garlic, olive oil, calabrian chilis, finished with ao nori and dashi

Tsukemen Carbonara, topped with guanciale and scallions, served alongside a pecorino broth infused with pink peppercorns and mentaiko

Brunch cocktails, crafted by head bartender Greg Kong, formerly of Patent Pending, include:

Bloody Mary with vodka, sancho pepper, yuzu bitters, wasabi, and the Kimika bloody mary mix which features a blend of five spice, licorice, paprika, garlic powder, fennel seed, white pepper, cayenne pepper, nori, and dried mushrooms

Blueberry Sfumato with mezcal, pasubio vino amaro, blueberry mint shrub, rosemary, and lime

The Amalfi Swizzle with rum, house-made limoncello, passion fruit liqueur, pink peppercorn, and lime

Al Fresco Sour with gin, aperol, cilantro, and grapefruit

For more information, please visit https://www.kimikanyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Evan Sung

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You