KIMIKA in Nolita Now Serves Brunch
KIMIKA
Kimika, the recently opened Japanese-Italian restaurant in Nolita from the team behind the popular Lower East Side Thai restaurant Wayla, is launching brunch service this weekend [Saturdays and Sundays 11:30AM - 2:30PM]. Executive chef Christine Lau's menu highlights seasonal, locally sourced produce and Japanese and Italian ingredients.
The Kimika brunch menu features dishes such as:
- Pastry Bento Box with tiramisu katatsumuri, mortadella fontina cornetto, seaweed focaccia, and plain croissant with nori butter, served with hojicha milk jam and roasted strawberry jam
- Black Sesame Frozen Yogurt (vegan) with housemade granola, acai syrup, and citrus
- Tamagoyaki Frittata Sandwich served two ways:
- Mortadella, parmesan, and spicy mayo on a milk bread bun
- Seasonal vegetables such as chinese broccoli, shiitake mushrooms, and edamame, topped with shiso sunflower pesto on a milk bread bun
- Baked Eggs with sweet Italian sausage, spicy cabbage, edamame and scallions, served with focaccia croutons
- Porchetta Panini with chinese broccoli and provolone on seaweed focaccia, served with miso broth dip
- Matcha Mochi French Toast stuffed with vanilla custard and topped with condensed milk, citron syrup, and mascarpone creme
- Calzone stuffed with scrambled eggs, ricotta, mozzarella, and garlic chives
- Spaghetti Aglio e Olio with garlic, olive oil, calabrian chilis, finished with ao nori and dashi
- Tsukemen Carbonara, topped with guanciale and scallions, served alongside a pecorino broth infused with pink peppercorns and mentaiko
Brunch cocktails, crafted by head bartender Greg Kong, formerly of Patent Pending, include:
- Bloody Mary with vodka, sancho pepper, yuzu bitters, wasabi, and the Kimika bloody mary mix which features a blend of five spice, licorice, paprika, garlic powder, fennel seed, white pepper, cayenne pepper, nori, and dried mushrooms
- Blueberry Sfumato with mezcal, pasubio vino amaro, blueberry mint shrub, rosemary, and lime
- The Amalfi Swizzle with rum, house-made limoncello, passion fruit liqueur, pink peppercorn, and lime
- Al Fresco Sour with gin, aperol, cilantro, and grapefruit
For more information, please visit https://www.kimikanyc.com/.
Photo Credit: Evan Sung
