HALLMARK CHANNEL WINE CLUB Debuts Wine Selections

Hallmark Channel Wine Club is the newly launched wine club that you'll want to sign up for this season. For fans of the Hallmark Channel or for those who love a good wine deal, the membership includes a series of Special Reserve wines shipped four times a year, directly to your doorstep.

Each of the hand-selected, high-quality wines are paired with Hallmark Channel movie-viewing suggestions, along with complimentary member benefits, bonus bottles of wine, tasting notes, food paring suggestions, and ongoing discounts for future Hallmark Channel Wine purchases. The Hallmark Channel Wine Club makes your wine shopping efficient and pleasing.

Check out the two varietals that are currently available.

AUTUMN DREAMS: Fall Wine Club Selection - A Special Reserve Pinot Noir with notes of boysenberry pie and ripe cherries. This wine just began shipping in September.

SNOW KISSED: Winter Wine Club Selection - A Special Reserve Zinfandel with notes of blackberries and delicious plums.

Hallmark Channel Wine Club is available at HallmarkChannelWines.com and offered in 3, 6 and 12 bottle options, starting at just $48 for the 3-bottle option, $96 for the 6-bottle option and $179 for the 12-bottle membership.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hallmark Channel Wines