Go Green with BALLOTIN and their Grasshopper Cocktail Recipe

St. Patrick's Day is coming soon and Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey has the ideal "Grasshopper" cocktail recipe for you and your group to sip. Their Chocolate Mint Whiskey has a festive emerald green label, just right for the holiday. Check out this easy to prepare recipe with the flavor and enjoy the luck of the Irish!

Grasshopper

Ingredients:

-1 ½ oz Ballotin Chocolate Mint Whiskey

-A splash of creme de menthe

-2 ounces of milk

Method: Shake with ice and strain into coupe glass.

About Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey

Inspired by a love of bourbon whiskey and a passion for chocolate, Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey was founded in 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky with a single focus: create elegant and delicious sipping whiskeys designed for flavor-craving friends. The result is an approachable whiskey that tastes like an expression of your favorite chocolate indulgences. Available in eight flavors, including Original Chocolate, Bourbon Ball, Caramel Turtle, Chocolate Mint, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Chocolate Mocha, Chocolate Cherry, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream - all of Ballotin's spirits combine the backbone, body, and base flavor of aged American whiskey with all-natural essences of classic and contemporary chocolate favorites.

For more information on Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey, additional recipes, and to find out where to purchase, please visit https://ballotinwhiskey.com/ .

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey