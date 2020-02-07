GNOCCO in the East Village and National Pizza Day 2/9

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

National Pizza Day is February 9th and Gnocco, the East Village Italian pillar, has pizzas that are ideal to celebrate the holiday. They offer a selection of 12-inch individual thin crust Roman-style brick oven pizzas made by master pizzaiolo Federico Crociani who boasts 20 years of pizza-making including years of training under Istrian master Massimiliano Bacich and is widely known as a regular top three finisher at pizza-centric world championships.

The pizza at Gnocco ranks as one of the best in the city with dough that is leavened for at least 48 hours, making it lighter and easily digestible. The restaurant's most popular selection is the mouthwatering Tartufata made with fresh mozzarella, truffle sauce, mushrooms and speck.

Gnocco also offers a full vegan section with vegan pizzas like Vegan Al Salami Picante with vegan mozzarella, vegan spicy salami and tomato sauce; as well as vegan pastas like the Rigatoni Con Broccoli Rabe.

Gnocco's other notable pizza options include:

-Emiliana: Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, Parma prosciutto, arugula and Parmesan cheese.

-Valtellina: Fresh mozzarella, bresaola, shaved Parmesan cheese and arugula.

-Amatriciana: Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, onion, pancetta (imported Italian bacon), red hot chili pepper.

More pizza offerings can be found on Gnocco's full menu here: http://www.gnocco.com/menu

Gnocco is located at 337 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10009. Visit http://www.gnocco.com/ or call them at 212.677.1913.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gnocco





