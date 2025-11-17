GLACE Brings Back Viral Hot Chocolate Flavors for the Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The highly-anticipated return of the viral hot chocolate at Glace is now at their Upper East Side flagship and Rockefeller Center truck, just in time to enjoy the delicious warming beverage.

Glace is the beloved treat shop from founder and visionary Sasha Zabar, son of famed New York gourmand Eli Zabar, that offers a seasonally rotating menu of inventive desserts made with artisanal ingredients from recipes developed in house. Best known for its now-viral S'mores Hot Chocolate-which led to lines wrapped around the block the last two years with thousands sold daily throughout the winter. Glace is the ultimate sweet treat destination this holiday season, whether you are shopping up Madison Avenue or visiting the Rock Center Christmas Tree.

Here are the fan-favorites and there are several new hot chocolate flavors of their that include:

Classic S’mores – hot chocolate with a toasted marshmallow halo and whipped cream

Brownie Batter – brownie batter hot chocolate with a toasted marshmallow halo, whipped cream, hot fudge and brownie bites

Ferrero Glace – Gianduja hot chocolate with a toasted marshmallow halo, whipped cream, candied hazelnuts and housemade Glace nutella

Cookies & Cream – hot chocolate with an oreo-dipped toasted marshmallow halo, cookies & cream whipped cream and hot fudge

Salted Caramel – hot chocolate with a toasted marshmallow halo, whipped cream and salted caramel

Additionally, throughout the holiday season, Glace will be introducing new flavors and limited edition collaborations, which we’ll be able to share more details on in the coming weeks.

For more information on Glace, please visit GLACE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Glace