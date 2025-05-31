GAY PRIDE MONTH Events to Enjoy in NYC all Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate Pride Month in June all around the city. The month will be filled with vibrant celebrations of queer joy and creativity. Highlights include signature programming at Brooklyn Art Haus every weekend and so much more. Check out these great opportunities and enjoy!

Brooklyn Gay Bar Crawl on 6/1: A Pride Celebration Presented by the Brooklyn Art Haus Family

Celebrate Pride with the Brooklyn Art Haus Family at the Brooklyn Gay Bar Crawl on Sunday, June 1st, from 3pm to Midnight - a vibrant, day-to-night event that brings the community together in support of a powerful cause. The crawl kicks off at Brooklyn Art Haus and makes its way through beloved local spots including Animal, The Mouth, The Exley, Metropolitan, and Macri Park. Proceeds benefit the ACLU, helping to further their mission to protect civil liberties and LGBTQ+ rights. Fueled by community spirit and generously supported by Rosaluna and Hornitos, the event promises an unforgettable celebration of Pride, complete with drinks, dancing, and solidarity at some of Brooklyn’s most iconic queer bars. More information can be found by visiting, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brooklyn-gay-bar-crawl-2025-tickets-1364877107169?aff=oddtdtcreator

Love Thy Gayborhood: A Pride Celebration at Romer Hell’s Kitchen - This June, Romer Hell’s Kitchen, at 851 8th Avenue, invites you to immerse yourself in the heart of New York City's LGBTQ+ community with Love Thy Gayborhood. This month-long celebration honors queer culture, supports local businesses, and most importantly, fosters community through a dynamic lineup of events and partnerships.

Signature events throughout the month include Ella Emhoff’s Soft Hands Knitting Club where you can join the First Daughter for an evening of knitting and conversation at The Study on June 11; Pride & Safe Spaces Panel is happening on June 18th when you can join the curated lineup of industry leaders and panelists as they offer an inside look at how they navigate today’s complex socio-political landscape within the industry. They’ll also discuss how to foster safe, inclusive spaces for ourselves and our communities. Juneteenth Celebration honors queer Black artists with Hailes & DJ Ari Grooves at So & So’s on June 19; and Miss Hell’s Kitchen Residency #1 is the kick-off performance of the five-month drag residency at So & So’s on June 27. In collaboration with Miss Hell’s Kitchen 2024 winner, Sabel Scities and Romer Neighborhood Hotels, Love Thy Gayborhood partnership features a five-month drag residency at So & So’s Neighborhood Piano Bar, bringing together local talent and special guests for unforgettable performances. Guests can also enjoy a curated experience with the Love Thy Gayborhood hotel package, offering accommodations and a portion of proceeds benefiting the Ali Forney Center.

Drag Brunch at GITANO NYC - Join them every Sunday at the lush, tropical oasis of GITANO NYC on the Pier 17 waterfront for an unforgettable Drag Brunch experience! Hosted by the sensational, Jamie CD, each week features dazzling performances from Jamie and a rotating lineup of fierce guest queens who’ll keep the energy high and the mimosas flowing. Vibes are perfectly curated by resident DJ, Boyyish, spinning beats that keep you dancing between bites and sips - unless he's jet-setting, in which case a fabulous guest DJ will fill in. The shows are every Sunday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. The shows are at 1:00 pm. Reservations recommended, book here.

Speciality PRIDE Dishes at The Times Square EDITION - The Times Square EDITION, at 701 7th Avenue, has created an exclusive “Pickle-tini” cocktail along with a Pride Soufflé available for the month of June that celebrates the unique nature of every identity in this vibrant community. Diversity is the beating heart of the LGBTQIA+ community and The Times Square EDITION honors each person’s authenticity and strives to create an environment of acceptance. A portion of proceeds will be donated to The LGBTQ Community Center in NYC

Brooklyn Art Haus Pride Gallery Opening on 6/4 - Celebrate queer visual artists at the Brooklyn Art Haus Pride Gallery Opening, showcasing a curated collection of works produced in-house that are free to view. Tickets are free.



Brooklyn Art Haus will Host the BAH BALL to Celebrate its 2nd Anniversary on 6/4 -Celebrate two years of unforgettable performances and creative magic at the BAH BALL on Wednesday, June 4th, beginning at 6pm at Brooklyn Art Haus (24 Marcy Ave) This high-energy evening marks a milestone - over 600 performances and events - and sets the stage for what's still to come. Guests can expect a vibrant mix of circus acts, live music, dancing, food, and cocktails, all under the sparkle of a disco ball. In partnership with sibling establishment The MOUTH, the night will feature signature Haus Cocktails and favorite Mouthfuls, alongside performances by space-grant recipients and artists from the BAH creative community. The BAHBALL also serves as a Spring Fundraiser supporting the newly-formed Brooklyn Art Haus Family, dedicated to incubating interdisciplinary, equity-based storytelling. The space that’s brought bold ideas to life will transform for one epic night of celebration, connection, and pure artistic joy. Grab your tickets for an evening of art, revelry, and radical expression. Visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/brooklynarthausllc/1681745

Gay Prom on 6/6 - Brooklyn Art Haus’ queer twist on prom night and coming out party all in one — come dressed to impress and ready to dance! Visit: https://www.bkarthaus.com/



Tony Awards Viewing Party on 6/8 - Hosted by Sloan Brettholtz, join us to watch Broadway’s biggest night in true theatrical fashion—queer, fabulous, and full of flair.

For tickets, visit: https://www.sloanbrettholtz.com/working



Circus Substance: Pride Edition at Brooklyn Art Haus on 6/11

Celebrate Pride Month with a dazzling display of queer artistry at Circus Substance: Pride Edition, hosted by Cirkus Moxie at Brooklyn Art Haus on Wednesday, June 11th at 7:30pm. This immersive circus cabaret delves into the complexities of human desire, obsession, and identity through a vibrant tapestry of aerial feats, clowning, and physical theater. Set in the heart of Williamsburg, Brooklyn Art Haus provides an intimate venue where performers push the boundaries of traditional circus to explore themes of queerness and self-expression. This special Pride edition promises an evening of bold, boundary-breaking performances that celebrate the diverse spectrum of queer experiences. For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.stellartickets.com/o/brooklyn-art-haus--2/events/circus-substance-pride-edition/occurrences/b510e44b-ebca-4764-b4dd-8d28ab8dce78

Poly Poly Oxen Free on 6/12

A longtime house favorite at Brooklyn Art Haus returns! This beloved variety house show blends performance, storytelling, and community in a queer-forward space. For tickets visit:

https://polypolyoxenfree.com/



Dyke Beer Pride Party on 6/21

Join Brooklyn Art Haus for a night of queer celebration with Dyke Beer, spotlighting LGBTQIA+ community through craft, connection, and music.

Ticket Info: Ticketed or donation-based (TBA)

Visit: https://lovedykebeer.com/



MIX NYC Queer Film Night on 6/22

A screening at Brooklyn Art Haus from the legendary queer film nonprofit MIX NYC, celebrating 40+ years of experimental and community-driven queer cinema.

For tickets, visit: https://www.mixnyc.org/ Philanthropic Component: Proceeds support MIX NYC's mission to amplify experimental queer voices through film.

Brooklyn Pride Comedy Festival on 6/24 to 6/29

Brooklyn Art Haus hosts its first-ever Pride Comedy Festival with 12 shows across 6 days, all created and curated in-house.

For the festival pass and single-show options, visit: https://www.bkarthaus.com/



Moon Pride: A Sailor Moon themed Pride Burlesque show on 6/27

NYC Pride is coming up and Brooklyn Art Haus is celebrating by heading back to our queer senshi roots! Kick off the weekend and Sailor Moon Day with MOON PRIDE. Brought to you by Magical Girl Burlesque—known for their tributes to Futurama, Scrubs and My Chemical Romance—and Kita St Cyr—producer of the high-spectacle danger troupe Hot Fix Sideshow. Featuring glamorous burlesque, extravagant sideshow, campy drag and more. Come in your best Sailor Moon or magical girl cosplay for a chance to win a prize from sponsors. In the name of the moon, Brooklyn Art Haus will dazzle you! Ticket Info: General Admission $30 for the 10:00 pm show.

Pride Daylight Disco at Elsie Rooftop on 6/29

Get ready to sparkle under the sun at Pride Daylight Disco on Sunday, June 29th from 3pm to 9pm at Elsie Rooftop (1412 Broadway) for a rooftop party where disco meets daylight and the vibes are loud, proud, and absolutely electric. Choose from two ticket types: VIP Tickets include access from 3pm to 7pm and a 2-hour open bar from 3pm to 5pm, while General Admission gets you rooftop access from 3pm to 7pm with drinks available for purchase. With live DJs, skyline views, and a dance floor full of glitter and good energy, this 21+ celebration is your chance to end Pride Month on a high note. Grab your friends and join us for the ultimate Sunday rooftop experience - let’s make it a day to remember! For tickets and more info, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pride-daylight-disco-elsie-rooftop-tickets-1368056597109?aff=oddtdtcreator

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brooklyn Art Haus

