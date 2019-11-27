Food Finds: GRAB AND GO – Our Top Choices in NYC for Black Friday and Holiday Hustle and Bustle

There's nothing like the New York City area during the holiday season. But sometimes, there is so much to do from shows to shopping, there's not enough time for a sit-down meal. We have our top choice casual eateries that are perfect for grab-and-go to make your life a lot easier. They are also great for the conscious consumer. You can even eat-in and take a little time to relax. Staying at home or having a gathering? Check out these restaurant's options for take out, delivery, and catering. These are all places that make the best foods fast!

Fields Good Chicken (Multiple Locations in NYC) True to its name, Fields Good Chicken offers a variety of dishes that will make you feel good, or great, for both healthy choices and flavorful dishes with their "Damn Good Chicken." A highlight of the menu is their plates with chicken sourced from Cascun Farm. Available in thigh and breast pieces roasted to perfection, the tender meat and crispy skin are expertly accompanied by an array of customizable sides. Enjoy whipped sweet potatoes, charred Brussels sprouts, their trademark house cornbread, or macaroni and cheese. The variety is top-notch, and the dipping sauces add extra zest to a delightful meal. You'll also like their salads, sandwiches, bowls and snacks. Conveniently located throughout Manhattan, Fields Good Chicken is casual dining at its best. Visit: https://www.fieldsgoodchicken.com/.

Areppas (Midtown East, Gramercy, and SoHo) Hailing from Venezuela, they offer dishes that are bursting with the finest flavors. The restaurant uses the best quality artisan grains, proteins and seasonal ingredients in all of their dishes with options vegans, vegetarians, meat-lovers and gluten-free diets. With "A Menu for Everybody" you can indulge in bowls, salads, empanadas and tequeños and areppas with the option to create your own unique dish. Their signature areppas offer a delectable fusion of hearty fillings in delicious, authentic corn cake pockets. Start with steak, chicken, or pulled pork and add garnishes such as diced radishes, pickled onions, or artisanal cheeses. Sides such as plantains and pastry-wrapped cheese sticks make your visit to Areppas a perfectly satisfying on-the-go meal. Visit: https://www.areppas.com/.

ROLLN (Flatiron) Located on East 23rd Street, This modern, attractive sushi spot in the Flatiron neighborhood of Manhattan serves the freshest, delectable protein-rich hand rolls available in either quinoa or rice. And they are all naturally gluten-free. Try their California Roll, Teriyaki Chicken Roll or Salmon Avocado Roll and some playful, unique choices like the Cheeseburger Roll or Braised Pork Roll. Stop by whenever you're in the neighborhood this holiday season. On 11/29 only they'll be offering a buy one get one free hand roll deal in store. We like that these neat nori wrapped rolls are easy to take along wherever your holiday plans are happening. Visit: https://www.rollnco.com/.

Prova Pizzabar (Moxy, Times Square and Grand Central Station) For excellent pizza and casual good times make Provo Pizza Bar your destination. The brainchild of celebrity chef, Donatella Arpaia's, some of the popular pizza selections include the chicken piccata, a flavorful medley of ripe cherry tomatoes and expertly marinated chicken perfectly accented with basil leaves. Or for a filling choice, try the hearty meat-lovers slice with zesty pepperoni and tender house sausage. To accompany your pizza, the eatery offers an array of salads along with signature appetizers such as the house meatballs and garlic knots. Whether you're shopping, sightseeing, commuting, or simply looking for the perfect quick lunch or dinner, make Provo Pizza Bar your spot for superior, efficient Italian cuisine and more. Visit: https://provapizzabar.com/.

B.GOOD (Jersey City, Brooklyn Heights and Beyond) This restaurant is true to their slogan, "Food With Roots" with farm to table offerings in their modern, fast-casual venues. Their menus change seasonally, so you can always have something new, tempting and delicious. From smoothies and bowls, to soup, salad and burgers with all the trimmings, they offer options for all tastes and dietary preferences. Help B.GOOD support people in need this holiday season. They are partnering with FoodCorps and for every $1 donation that guests make from 12/3-12/31 (either on the app or in-store), they'll get a coupon for a free side, shake or smoothie that can be put towards their next order. For every $15+ gift card purchased from 12/3-12/31, guests will get a coupon for a free side, shake or smoothie that can be put towards their next order, and they will donate a $1 to FoodCorps. Visit: http://www.bgood.com/.

Taco Dumbo (Multiple NYC Locations) This market fresh taqueria and cold-pressed juice margarita bar is inspired by the healthy lifestyle where beach, surf, and sun are synonymous with fresh local food. Offering delicious grab-and-go options at a reasonable price, Taco Dumbo recently introduced Taco Combos allowing diners to enjoy 2 tacos and any side for $11 or 3 tacos and any side for $13. Taco flavors include Rotisserie Chicken, Spiced Cauliflower, Vegan Chorizo, Dumbo Taco (Plant-based beef), Truffle Shroom, Roasted Fish and Beef Short-Rib. Taco Dumbo has seven stores in New York City with more to come in 2020. Visit: https://www.tacodumbo.com/.

Photo Credit: Photo by Noel Abejo, Freeimges.com





