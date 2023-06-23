Flor de Caña Rum for Summery Cocktails at Your Gatherings

The best way to enjoy the warm months ahead is to kick back and relax with a delightful rum drink like the Flor de Caña Jicarita. The brand’s portfolio of premium rums are perfect for creating the most refreshing drinks for friends and family this summer and beyond.

Made in Nicaragua, the full-bodied Flor de Caña 12 provides rich and sweet characteristics to your juicy summer sip. Check out this recipe for the Jacarita that is sure to be a hit at your next gathering. Stock up on Flor de Caña and start mixing.

JACARITA

Ingredients:

- 2 oz. of Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum

- 3 oz. of Fresh Watermelon Juice

-1 oz. of Fresh Lime Juice

-1 oz. of Homemade Jalapeño Syrup

- Slice of Watermelon

-Pinch of Tajín Powder

Method: Pour the Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum, Watermelon Juice, Lime Juice and Homemade Jalapeño Syrup in a shaker over ice and shake vigorously. Serve in a Sustainable high volume vessel with ice using a strainer. Decorate with a slice of Watermelon and a pinch of Tajín Powder.

For more information on Flor de Caña and more cocktail recipes, please visit https://flordecana.com/.

Photo Credit: Provided by Flor de Caña