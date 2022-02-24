Flip'd by IHOP Presents Plant Based Sandwich at Flatiron Location

Flip'd by IHOP is proudly serving the first-ever plant-based offering from IHOP at its Flatiron location. The Plant Based Cali sandwich features a plant-based sausage patty from Sweet Earth crafted exclusively for IHOP, plant-based Just Egg, Arugula, Roasted Tomatoes and Avocado on a vegan bun. Flip'd By IHOP's Flatiron location was selected as the test site for the this first-of-its-kind plant based offering for the overall brand before potentially expanding it nationwide. The offering follows more than two years of testing plant-based products in IHOP's culinary kitchen for potential menu tests. The culinary team worked with the brands to build the flavor profile that would be the right fit for its guests.

Bryan McKenzie, a franchisee of this Flip'd by IHOP location who happens to be vegan, is excited to be the first to have this plant-based offering. This is the first of the innovations he plans to launch within this store, with exclusive to Flip'd NYC innovations coming soon.

Flip'd by IHOP allows IHOP's latest menu innovations inspired by classic dishes to be enjoyed on-the-go by busy New Yorkers featuring made-to-order breakfast, lunch and dinner that is convenient and fresh, all at a great value. Included are breakfast classics like Pancake Bowls and Egg Sandwiches, as well as more PM-centric options including Burritos & Bowls, Steakburgers and Chicken Sandwiches.

Flip'd by IHOP is located at 110 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010. For more information, please visit https://flipd.com/.

Photo Credit: Flip'd by IHOP