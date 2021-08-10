FIOL Prosecco Delivers an Award-Winning Wine for National Prosecco Day 8/13

FIOL, the award-winning, category-disrupting Prosecco from Treviso, is shaking up the way we enjoy Italian sparkling wine. Innovative yet deeply rooted in the Venetian tradition, FIOL is made with the highest quality Glera grapes from the heart of the Prosecco D.O.C. territory by renowned winemaker Marzio Pol. Embodying the Italian lifestyle of living life at its fullest, FIOL is an elevated wine meant for every moment, whether shared among friends and loved ones or unapologetically savored alone.

FIOL Prosecco is available in two refreshing, bubbly varieties: FIOL Prosecco Extra Dry, a light golden expression with notes of wisteria flowers, acacia, and tangy mature crab apple, and, recently launched, FIOL Rosé Extra Dry, an elegant expression with notes of raspberry and wild strawberry on the nose and citrus lemon and white flowers on the palette. FIOL can easily ship right to your doorstep via the brand's new online store, ShopFiol.com and is also available at fine retailers in select states.

An Ancient Word for a New Wine

More than a prosecco, FIOL is a mindset and an approach to life. In the Venetian dialect, fiol is an ancient word that means son but is now commonly used to refer to a friend within a group who stands out-a natural leader who defies convention and lives life to the fullest. Such is the spirit of FIOL, a sophisticated yet unpretentious Prosecco that delivers the best that Italy has to offer in every sip.

Culture, Wine, and an Italian Way of Life

Founded by three lifelong friends who grew up among the vineyards of the Veneto, FIOL is rooted in a love for Italy, a passion for good wine, and the Italian way of life. Born in Treviso, the heart of the Prosecco D.O.C. area and the original birthplace of Prosecco, the co-founders lived and traveled the world before concluding that nothing out there truly embodied what Prosecco meant for them.

"Launching FIOL and bringing a premium Prosecco to the table has been a lifelong ambition for us," says Gian Luca Passi, co-founder of FIOL. "FIOL is not just a drink. It embraces the whole Italian culture and way of living, which is deeply rooted in the land of wines. It embodies being part of a group of friends sharing a passion for wine and enjoying every moment of life. We're excited to share FIOL with the world."

Expert Hands Have Crafted the Best

FIOL is rooted in the winemaking traditions of generations past yet refreshingly forward-thinking in its approach. Winemaker Marzio Pol draws on experience at some of Italy's most prestigious wineries, as well as a founding member and past-President of the Society of Viticulture and Oenology. Through thoughtful sourcing from more than 2,000 small-to-medium vineyards surrounding Treviso and Venice, Pol selects only the best grapes from a year's harvest and carefully melds them into a true expression of the local terroir.

FIOL partners with the best farmers and artisans in sourcing, winemaking, and distribution. Whether it's growing, harvesting, fermenting, bottling, or implementing state-of-the-art technologies, experts in each field oversee every step of the winemaking process. Their dedication, commitment, and passion ensure that every glass of FIOL is of the highest quality.

A Design that Stands Out on the Shelf

FIOL is passionate about art in all its forms, and its bespoke bottle and label design is a work of art in itself. Every element of the label encapsulates the elegance and sophistication of Italy with its one-of-a-kind black and white design. The FIOL logo adorned on the bottle was inspired by the vine poles created to support the plant, showcasing symbols of strength and tradition.

So, How Do You FIOL?

The closest thing to having your Aperitivo in Italy is to pop a bottle of FIOL. It's perfect by the glass or mixed into cocktails, such as a spritz, Bellini, or mimosa.

FIOL is also a favorite among Michelin-starred chefs. Davide Oldani, Gordon Ramsay, and Rohit Ghai are just a few of the world's top chefs who have collaborated with FIOL. It naturally pairs beautifully with traditional Italian dishes, as well as modern international cuisine. With a slight acidity and a moderate alcohol content (11% A.B.V.), it is lively and refreshing on the palate. FIOL combines both savory and sweet notes, preserving the appealing character associated with the bubbly category.

FIOL's core offering is priced at $16.99 and its Rosé retails for $18.99 and will be available in the US at ShopFiol.com and at fine retailers in select states.

About FIOL Prosecco

FIOL is an award-winning Prosecco from Treviso founded by three longtime friends committed to bringing an elevated version of the Italian sparkling wine to the world. Innovative yet deeply rooted in the Venetian tradition, FIOL is made with the highest quality Glera grapes from the heart of the Veneto by renowned winemaker Marzio Pol. As eye-catching as it is palate-pleasing, FIOL Prosecco is a favorite among Michelin-starred chefs and pairs perfectly with food of all kinds, by the glass or mixed into cocktails.

Additional Awards

-FIOL: Decanter (Gold 2018); The Prosecco Masters - The Drink Business (Gold 2017 and 2018)

-FIOL Rosé: The Prosecco Masters - The Drinks Business (Gold 2021) and Berliner Wine Trophy (Gold 2021)

-FIOL: New York International Wine Competition (2021); "Italy Prosecco Producer of the Year" (Classic & Rosé each scored 92 points)

-FIOL: Italy Prosecco Producer of the Year - New York International Wine Competition (2021)

For more information and updates, please visit https://fiol.it/ and follow on social media: Instagram, Facebook, and Linkedin

Photo Credit: Courtesy of FIOL