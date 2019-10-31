FIELDS GOOD CHICKEN and their Annual Month of Giving and Sharing to Benefit Coalition for the Homeless

Fields Good Chicken (FGC) is a popular New York City-based, chicken-centric, fast casual restaurant group serving flavorful, nutrient-dense and responsibly raised birds in a variety of creative preparations.

On Friday, November 1, FGC will kick off their 3rd Annual "Month of Giving and Sharing" across all FGC locations. Broadwayworld.com is ready to spread the word. Not only can you enjoy a delicious meal at one of their locations, but you can also feel great about giving back.

The goal with FGC's Month of Giving and Sharing is to bring the restaurant's community together over good food, and rally to support FGC's longtime partner, Coalition for the Homeless' Camp Homeward Bound. The Camp is the nation's first sleep-away camp specifically for children growing up in NYC homeless shelters) through a number of philanthropic activations.

Here are a few ways for folks to get involved:

-FIELDSGIVING FEAST: For the first time, FGC will launch a limited time holiday-ready catering package ($150; serves 8-10; available November 1 - November 30) inclusive of their signature whole oven-roasted chicken and housemade sides (like charred Brussels, smashed sweet potatoes, cornbread, gravy and cranberry sauce). For each feast purchased, FGC will donate $10 to Camp Homeward Bound.

-WHOLE (BIRD) IS THE WORD: For every whole bird sold in November, FGC will donate $5 to Camp Homeward Bound. FGC's antibiotic-free and responsibly-raised whole birds ($17) are sourced from Cascun Farm in Greene, NY and are ideal for the Friendsgiving table (just add sides!) or a quick + nourishing weeknight dinner during the busy holiday season.

-FIELDSGIVING DINNER PARTY: The month's festivities will culminate on November 21 with an invite-only, community-focused feast with FGC founder + CEO Field Failing, FGC team members and a few lucky FGC customers. The soiree will feature a one-night-only menu developed by FGC Director of Culinary Dan Jackson, and attendees will have the chance to win free FGC for a year, as well as swag and prizes from FGC's community partners including MNDFL, Barry's, Patagonia, Flywheel, Priority Bicycles and more.

-CONTEST: Through November 7, FGC fans can enter to win two seats at the Fieldsgiving table via the FGC site, here.

For more information on Fields Good Chicken, menus, and location, please visit: https://www.fieldsgoodchicken.com/.

For more information on the charity Coalition for the Homeless' Camp Homeward Bound, visit:

https://www.coalitionforthehomeless.org/our-programs/youth/camp-homeward-bound/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fields Good Chicken





