Fields Good Chicken (FGC), a New York City-based fast casual, healthy chicken restaurant, reopens its sixth location today in a new space in Manhattan's Flatiron neighborhood (46A East 23rd Street, New York, NY 10010; 212-564-9805; fieldsgoodchicken.com).

Located two doors down from FGC's original Flatiron location (opened in 2017), FGC 23rd Street features an upgraded interior design and serves the neighborhood chicken roastery's signature menu of whole roasted birds, chicken plates and creative bowls, all made with antibiotic-free and humanely-raised chicken and fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Founded by Field Failing in 2012, FGC was born out of Field's craving for delicious, protein-packed, and accessible meals that fuel all kinds of active lifestyles. Fields Good Chicken's 23rd Street reopening is the latest for the restaurant group, which has continued to evolve to meet customer and community needs over the past year by delivering meals to frontline healthcare workers, serving accessible and healthy dinner offerings, expanding their delivery capabilities, and more. With the reopening of FGC 23rd Street, the team is excited to share its nourishing, chicken-centric menu with even more New Yorkers.

FGC 23rd Street offers a bird-focused dinner and lunch menu, anchored by Field's original chicken recipes. The menu includes FGC mainstays like the signature oven-roasted and crispy-skinned Original Rad Bird, the nutritionally-balanced Bueno Bowl (Mojo thigh, brown rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, maple-chipotle sauce) and a selection of housemade sides, including seasonal specials like Honey Spiced Carrots and fan-favorites like Charred Sweet Potatoes and Mac & Cheese (made with cauliflower pureé).

The restaurant's interior is inspired by Field's time living in Colorado. The 1,673 square foot space evokes the state's laid-back ski culture vibe with vibrant, retro colors, wood accents and other outdoorsy touches. The design draws elements from FGC's 12th Street location, which opened in early 2020 with a skiing and biking theme.

FGC's 23rd Street location is currently open for pickup and delivery only, and will offer indoor seating (about 20 indoor seats) in the future. Ideal for an easy and delicious chicken dinner (and lunch), orders for pickup and delivery (with an expanded delivery radius) can be placed via the recently relaunched FGC App for iOS and Android, Seamless, Uber Eats and GrubHub.

Fields Good Chicken's 23rd Street location is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-9:30pm; Friday from 11am-8pm; Saturday from 12pm-8pm; and Sunday from 12pm-9:30pm.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fields Good Chicken