FIELDS GOOD CHICKEN Gives Back to the NYC Community

Fields Good Chicken (FGC), the New York City-based healthy fast casual restaurant with six Manhattan locations. Over the past few weeks, as with so many restaurants and local businesses across industries, FGC has faced much uncertainty and has pivoted its offerings accordingly. In addition to operating out of just one of its locations, Fields Good Chicken is donating complimentary meals to medical workers throughout NYC.

Making a Positive Impact: Baked into the business model from day one, CEO and Founder Field Failing and his team are dedicated to serving their community. The team is directly reaching out to hospitals like Mount Sinai, NYU Langone Emergency, NYU Langone General, Avantus Renal Therapy, Columbia Presbyterian, and NYU Laboratory to coordinate deliveries of chicken, sides, and more.

-After Field was at New York Presbyterian with his wife (who was giving birth to their second child), he felt incredibly inspired by medical workers and their efforts everyday to keep the community safe, which ultimately sparked the idea for this initiative.

-FGC will continue their outreach for as long as they can (based on inventory and any further regulations), making use of their catering infrastructure (they have the capabilities to feed 120 medical workers a day).

Feeding the Community: Now, more than ever, Field and the team see New Yorkers in need of nourishing meals. Fields Good Chicken's 12th + University location is open for carry-out and delivery. Director of Culinary, Dan Jackson, is coming up with new specials (like a chicken patty melt) and the team will launch a Family Meal package next week, which can feed 4-5 people (or is great for leftovers) including: choice of chicken, three sides, side salad, cornbread and sauces.

About Fields Good Chicken

Fields Good Chicken (FGC) is a New York City-based fast casual chicken restaurant that serves healthy and delicious chicken-centric dishes, from whole roasted birds to creative salads and bowls. FGC is dedicated to sourcing humanely-raised birds and fresh, high quality ingredients for all of its nourishing menu items.

Founder and CEO Field Failing, an avid and lifelong skier, cyclist, and runner, found himself frustrated by the lack of quick and nutritious food options to fuel his active lifestyle. This unmet need inspired him to launch FGC in 2014.

FGC's antibiotic-free and humanely-raised chicken is sourced from family farms in Pennsylvania's Amish Country. Field and Director of Culinary Dan Jackson work side-by-side to incorporate the nourishing poultry into hearty and satisfying whole roasted chicken plates, bowls and salads. Guests can expect a seasonal menu of flavorful, housemade sauces and sides made with fresh, high-quality market ingredients, sourced locally whenever possible - absolutely nothing is fried at FGC.

FGC is a member of 1% for the Planet, partnering with Scenic Hudson to support land preservation in the Hudson Valley, is an active supporter of the Coalition for the Homeless' Camp Homeward Bound, and all of FGC's locations are 100% wind-powered.

The first FGC location opened in NYC's Financial District in 2014, followed by three additional locations (23rd & Park, 32nd & Madison, and 40th & Madison). In early 2020 FGC opened its fifth and sixth locations at 52nd & Lexington and 12th & University, respectively, and FGC will also reopen its 23rd Street location in spring 2020.

FGC continues to grow with the goal of making it easy and enjoyable to eat well, while caring for yourself and your planet. For more information, visit: https://www.fieldsgoodchicken.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fields Good Chicken





