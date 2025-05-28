FICUZZA in the West Village Debuts Aperitivo Hour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ficuzza, the recently opened neighborhood restaurant from Francesco Realmuto of Realmuto Hospitality Group, is bringing a taste of Sicily to the West Village with the launch of its Aperitivo Hour, inspired by the lively tradition found in Italian trattorias across the island.

Every Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., guests can unwind at the bar with specially priced Sicilian wines, cocktails, and beers—including $10 glasses of wine, $10 cocktails, and $8 beers. With the purchase of any beverage, enjoy complimentary Sicilian bites, such as:

-Cuddiruni Bianco – Classic Sicilian white focaccia with onions, anchovies, Pecorino, oregano, and breadcrumbs

-Cuddiruni Rosso – Red focaccia with tomato sauce, onions, anchovies, oregano, and Pecorino

-Pizza al Piatto Margherita – Mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil

-Caponata di Melanzane - Eggplant caponata.

-Olive Cunzate - Olives with garlic and oregano.

In addition, on Monday–Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., Ficuzza offers a rotating menu of authentic aperitivo at special prices, including:

-Polpette di Carne al Sugo – Sicilian-style meatballs in tomato sauce ($12)

-Pizza al Piatto Margherita – Mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil ($16)

-Prosciutto Crudo e Burrata – A generous plate of prosciutto crudo and creamy burrata ($20)

In pleasant weather, guests can savor Sicilian bites and refreshing drinks on the alfresco patio—an ideal spot for people-watching along the vibrant 7th Avenue South.

Ficuzza is located at 121 7th Avenue South, New York, NY 10014. For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ficuzza

