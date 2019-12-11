FEVER-TREE Has Partnership with Bryant Park in Midtown's Premier Public Space-Perfect for the Holiday Season

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Editor's Note: When enjoying the sights and sounds of the city during the holiday season, be sure to visit the Fever Tree Porch located in the heart of Bryant Park Winter Village. We stopped by on a Saturday afternoon. It's a relaxing venue that serves delicious food and drink. Whether you're in the park skating, doing some shopping, or just taking a stroll, make the Fever Tree Porch a part of your Midtown plans.

Fever-Tree, the world's leading producer of premium tonics, gingers, and mixers, announced in September a year-long partnership with Bryant Park, Midtown Manhattan's beloved premier public space. The partnership includes a newly-branded bar and restaurant known as the Fever-Tree Porch at Bryant Park, a year-round al fresco destination for enjoying top quality, elevated mixed drinks and light bites.

Located at the southwest corner of the park near 6th Avenue and 40th Street, the Fever-Tree Porch launches with its current menu. Its Fall/Winter menu has launched just in time for the Bryant Park Winter Village. The Fever-Tree Porch is open daily from 11am to until the park's close.

A Relaxed Haven in the Heart of Midtown

The Fever-Tree Porch, with its 2000-square foot imprint and 150 seats, is located in the heart of Bryant Park, which attracts 12 million visitors annually. The park, a tree-lined haven that is part of the city's social fabric, is surrounded by top retailers, international commerce, hotels and restaurants. It hosts more than a thousand events annually, including the aforementioned Winter Village that alone attracts 3 million visitors, with over 300,000 enjoying its skating rink.

In the warmer months, it is well known for its Bryant Park Movie Nights and Bryant Park Picnic Performances, which include live music, theater and dance, featuring Shakespeare and opera.

This year, the park hosted the inaugural New York Times Food Festival (Oct. 5-6, 2019) and the Fever-Tree Porch will host a public viewing party in June 2020 for the Fever-Tree Championships, an ATP World Tour 500 Tournament played in London. The mixer brand is the title sponsor for the third year and the tournament is the main warm-up for the Wimbledon Grand Slam.

Quality Highballs for New Yorkers and Travelers to the City

It is estimated that 75,000 Fever-Tree cocktails (priced at $16) will be served during the year. The curated drinks menu brings to life the company's tagline, "If 3/4 of your drink is the mixer, mix with the best," and demonstrates the brand's philosophy of never compromising when it comes to creating the best tasting mixers to enhance favorite spirits.

Unlike many mixers on the market today, which contain high fructose corn syrup, saccharin or aspartame, Fever-Tree products contain naturally sourced ingredients and no artificial sweeteners or flavorings, promoting taste and quality in the category.

Bespoke Gin or Vodka Tonics, Spritzes, Mules and Ginger Highballs

Fever-Tree mixers have been carefully crafted to complement the varied flavors of spirits and Porch guests can also now customize their own bespoke Gin or Vodka Tonics, Spritzes, Mules and Ginger Highballs.

Rotating Seasonal Highballs

The Fever-Tree specialty drinks menu will rotate seasonally, commencing with its current cocktails that include:

Winter Storm - Fever-Tree Ginger Beer with El Jimador Tequila, Lime Juice and Candied Ginger

Spiced Sangria - Fever-Tree Spiced Orange Ginger Ale with Bacardí Rum, Aperol, Orange Slice and Cinnamon

Holiday On Ice - Fever-Tree Club Soda with Campari Aperitivo and Orange Slice

Daytime Old Fashioned - Fever-Tree Ginger Ale with Maker's Mark Whisky, Cherry, and Lemon Wedge

Ice Skates and Snowflakes - Fever-Tree Ginger Beer with Tito's Vodka, Cranberry Juice and Lime Wedge

Pink G&T Warmer - Fever-Tree Indian Tonic with Farmer's Organic Gin, Angostura Bitters and Orange Slice

Hot Cocktails

A roster of cozy hot toddies and other Winter warmers currently includes:

Spiked Ginger Cider - Hot Apple Cider with Old Forester Whisky Topped with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer

Hot Penicillin - Hot Apple Cider, Monkey Shoulder Whisky, Honey and Lemon Juice Topped with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer

Ginger Cider 50/50 (Non-Alcoholic) - Hot Apple Cider with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer and Lemon Juice

Cocktails Created by Top Craft Bartenders

Over the course of the year, top craft bartenders from around the city, beginning with Belfand, will create bespoke cocktails for the Fever-Tree Porch celebrating the brand's innovative offerings.

Culinary Program by Ark Restaurants

Day-to-day operations and staffing of the Fever-Tree Porch are overseen by Ark Restaurants, which manages the nearby Bryant Park Grill and 38 other iconic bars, restaurants, quick service concepts and catering operations around the U.S. In addition, Ark Restaurants is in charge of the culinary program at the Fever-Tree Porch.

Highlights of the Fever-Tree Porch's food menu include:

The Porch Burger

Mac n Cheese

Hot Pastrami on Rye

Spicy Caesar Salad

A Floral Motif and Cozy Comfort Year-Round

Bedecked with hanging greenery, two porch swings, string lighting and festive Mediterranean blue awnings and umbrellas, the Fever-Tree Porch embodies all-weather frolicking. During the cooler months, heat lamps, fire pits and hot cocktails, like a Winter Mule, will warm guests inside and out.

Saluting Fever-Tree USA's First Anniversary Milestone

The activation marks the first anniversary of Fever-Tree USA, the company's first subsidiary. Under the leadership of Fever-Tree North American CEO Charles Gibb, the subsidiary's responsibilities span importation, warehousing, distribution, marketing, sales and direct customer relationships.

In its first year, Fever-Tree USA launched 18 new products that reinvent how consumers enjoy tonics and ginger expressions. Highlights include Fever-Tree Aromatic Tonic, Fever-Tree Citrus Tonic, Fever-Tree Spiced Orange Ginger Ale, Fever-Tree Smoky Ginger Ale, Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Ginger Ale and Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Cucumber Tonic.

Fever-Tree North American CEO Charles Gibb said:

"At the intersection of Uptown and Downtown, Eastside and Westside, Bryant Park is truly one of the world's greatest public spaces and the Fever-Tree Porch is a living embodiment of our brand. By mixing with the best people, the best places and the best spirit brands, Fever-Tree is keeping true to its promise of ensuring that the drinking experience is the best it can be at every occasion."

Bryant Park Vice President of Events and Brand Partnerships Irene Vagianos said:

"We're thrilled to partner with Fever-Tree to infuse everyone's favorite outdoor bar with an elevated cocktail program. In addition to their premium product offering, Fever-Tree understands delivering an impactful experience is all in the details, and we're excited to unveil the Fever-Tree Porch to locals and visitors alike."

About Fever-Tree:

Founded in 2005, Fever-Tree is the leading premium line of carbonated mixers. It procures the world's finest ingredients from natural sources, including quinine from the Democratic Republic of Congo, ginger from Ivory Coast, India and Nigeria, and lemons from Sicily.

The Fever-Tree range is designed to complement and enhance a wide array of premium spirits and with its high quality and naturally sourced ingredients is the perfect accompaniment to any drinking occasion.

Since its launch, Fever-Tree has collected a vast number of awards, including the Best Selling & Top Trending Tonic Water for five consecutive years by Drinks International's surveys of the World's Best Bars.

In the U.S., Fever-Tree's portfolio includes 16 mixers, comprising tonics, ginger ales and ginger beers that are available at leading retailers, bars and restaurants across the country.

For more information, please visit www.fever-tree.com, and email USA@Fever-Tree.com. Like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fevertreemixers, on Twitter @FeverTreeMixers, and on Instagram at @FeverTree_USA>

Photo Credit: Anthony Deeying





