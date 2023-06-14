EQUIANO RUM Celebrates Juneteenth with Commemorative Cocktail Recipe

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Equiano Rum, the first African and Caribbean rum, is a BIPOC-owned brand helmed by World Rum Ambassador, Ian Burrell. Since its inception, the team behind the brand has been working to reclaim the often-overlooked narrative around the rum industry which is inextricably linked to sugarcane, while giving back. The brand’s namesake, Olaudah Equiano, was an abolitionist who ultimately bought his freedom from slavery through selling rum. In honor of Juneteenth on 6/18, Equiano has created the “Freedom Breeze” cocktail and we have the recipe for our readers!

Freedom Breeze

INGREDIENTS:

-1.5oz Equiano Original

-0.5oz Amaro

-1.5oz Pineapple Juice

-0.75oz Oat Milk

-2 dashes angostura

-0.25oz Honey syrup

 

METHOD: Add ingredients into a shaker tin, minus bitters.

Shake and strain into rocks glass over a large ice cube.

Add 2 drops of Angostura Bitters over the cocktail, zest with lemon peel.

Dried oat sprig garnish.

 

INSPIRATION: “This cocktail was inspired by Juneteenth, now a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. I wanted the flavors to take you on a blissful and euphoric moment of happiness. Equiano Original Rum, pineapple and honey blended with oat milk takes me on a sort of tropical journey, and I used angostura bitters not only for flavor and balance, but for color… the pop of red which is traditionally used in celebrating Juneteenth to symbolize the blood shed for freedom… as we celebrate together as we toast, Cheers to Freedom!” - Adi Batista, Equiano Brand Ambassador, Georgia

For more information on Equiano Rum, please visit https://equianorum.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Equiano Original Rum



