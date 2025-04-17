ENTERTAIN AND DINE-NJ Style

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Garden State shows promise to please theatergoers this spring. Here are some of the top performances that are happening and be sure to pair your trip to the theatre with a restaurant visit for a great day or evening out. Check out our recommendations and enjoy all that New Jersey has to offer. We have included websites for the entertainment venues and the nearby restaurants for your convenience.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark - shen yun, the awe-inspiring Chinese dance production has an engagement in the Garden State. On stage from April 30 to May 4. When you attend NJPAC, be sure to dine at NICO, the modern American restaurant right on the theatre’s premises.

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) in Long Branch - Neil LaBute's new play, Comfort follows the complicated, love-hate relationship between a mother and son as they barrel towards the unknown, battling over ownership of a treasured manuscript. The two-hander will be on stage April 17 to May 11. For a delicious Mediterranean style meal, Simply Greek is very close to the NJ Rep in Pier Village and they offer a discount to theatre patrons.

Two River Theater in Red Bank - ¡VOS! is world premiere play by Christina Pumariega. In the story, Annie returns to her estranged birthplace of Buenos Aires to undergo IVF treatments from the famed Dr. Cossi. But her motherhood journey brings to light the lives of two women lost to the Dirty War decades ago. Past and present intertwine as four women hunt down their destiny. On stage through April 27. Centrada offers cocktails, tapas, and delicious menu items for pre-theatre dining or drinks after the show. It’s a wonderful destination in downtown Red Bank only a few minutes from Two River Theater.

Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn - Take the Lead , the exuberant new musical is based on the story of Pierre Dulaine, who founded the groundbreaking program that teaches NYC public school students the art of ballroom dancing. On stage through April 27. Carriage House Restaurant & Bar is on the Paper Mill Playhouse premises offering a fine dining experience that is sure to delight.

New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) has events coming up to please all theatergoers including the upcoming show by George Street Playhouse. The renowned Playhouse will be presenting The Shark is Broken, a hilarious behind the scenes look at the making of the movie "Jaws." On stage from April 29 to May 18. Also coming to NBPAC is the American Repertory Ballet presentation of Pasion, a joyful program with Spanish, Mexican, and Cuban choreographic ties. On stage from May 9 to May 11. Just steps from NBPAC is Stage Left Steak for the best in steakhouse fare and drinks in a welcoming, stylish setting.

Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC) in Rahway - La Traviata, A Staged Opera by Guisseppe Verdi will be presented by the New Jersey Opera Theatre. On stage May 18. Luciano’s Ristorante & Lounge is a go-to in the heart of Rahway for delectable Italian dishes that will please theatergoers.

Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) in Morristown - Clue Live on Stage brings murder and blackmail on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they will never forget. On stage from April 25 to April 27. A restaurant that is local to MPAC is NOM Mexican Table + Tequila Bar for drinks and Mexican fare.

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey in Netcong - Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical is based on the beloved Caldecott honor-winning picture book. The show is filled with adventure, song and dancing laundry. It's a heartwarming tale for the whole family. On stage from May 2 to May 18. Families and friends enjoy going to several restaurants near The Growing Stage. Polo’s Bar and Grill in Netcong offers a menu for all tastes and styles. If you’re in the mood for Mexican food, head over to Don Jose Mexican Restaurant in Netcong.

Centenary Stage in Hackettstown - NEXTstage Repertory will present Carrie: The Musical. Carrie White is a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she's bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she's dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that Carrie's just discovered she's got a special power, and if pushed too far, she's not afraid to use it. Based on the Stephen King novel. On stage from April 24 to May 4. Mama’s & Cafe Baci in Hackettstown is a wonderful spot for all who enjoy great food in a welcoming atmosphere.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of NJPAC

