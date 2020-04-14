ED'S LOBSTER BAR Donates to Staff of Bellevue Hospital

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

This Friday, April 17th at 3:00 PM, Ed's Lobster Bar and Two Cousins Fish Market will be donating 75 lobster roll lunches to the staff at Bellevue Hospital, one of the Covid-19 acute care assessment and testing centers in New York City. Ed McFarland is the Chef/Owner of Ed's Lobster Bar in SoHo and Sag Harbor.

Two Cousins Fish Market, a wholesale and retail seafood supplier located in Freeport, NY, will be supplying live lobster for Ed's Lobster Bar in NYC to cook and prepare. Chef McFarland will prepare 75 lobster roll lunches, individually-packaged with salads and Ed's specialty pickles for the staff at Bellevue Hospital located at 462 1st Avenue, New York, NY.

Also, last week at the Sag Harbor location of Ed's Lobster Bar in the Hamptons, the restaurant donated 20 pizzas to Stony Brook Medicine in Stony Brook, New York.

For more information on Ed's Lobster Bar, please visit https://www.lobsterbarnyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Pizza Donation - Courtesy of Ed's Lobster Bar





