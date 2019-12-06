EAGLES INTERNATIONAL BUFFET at Tulalip Resort Casino is Presenting Authentic Mexican Street Food

A spicy addition is coming to Tulalip Resort Casino's Eagles International Buffet on December 11, 2019, with the introduction of their new "La Cocina Mexicana" (The Kitchen Mexicana) and Cócteles (Cocktails). La Cocina dishes will be offered daily as part of Eagles Buffet's full menu selection.

Eagles Chef Lil Miller wants her guests to feel as if they are walking down the streets of Mexico surrounded by the aromas of sizzling street-grilled beef carne asada, chicken adobo and shredded pork carnitas with mounds of grilled fresh bell peppers and onions.

"This is an opportunity for our guests to channel their inner Cocina Chef by garnishing any of the hot sizzling meats and warm tortillas with a refreshing selection of Cotija Mexican cheese, freshly made guacamole, mushrooms, frijoles, arroz and 20 additional items to top your Mexican culinary masterpiece. Now you are the Cocina Chef," shares Executive Chef Perry Mascitti. "Give me a BIG OLÉ!"

The menu wouldn't be complete without daily rotating dishes of cheese enchiladas, crispy chicken chilaquiles, torta sandwiches, sopas (soups) or beef tamales. This is sure to satisfy diners' "La Cocina Mexicana" craving for the day!

Guests may even want to order one of the house-made original Cócteles, which are created in-house by the Resort's bar masters (cocktails are not included in the buffet price and guests must be 21 and over to order). Salud!

Join Chef Lil Miller and her culinary crew at Eagles International Buffet for their new "La Cocina Mexicana" during lunch Monday - Friday from 11 a.m - 3:30 p.m., dinner Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m., as well as during brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Guests can also enjoy a variety of international dishes, including fresh seafood selections, a meat-carving station, rotisserie, two salad bars and a decadent dessert station. Come for the international menu, but stay for the "La Cocina Mexicana."

For more information about Tulalip Casino Resort or the new Eagles International Buffet "La Cocina Mexicana," visit tulalipcasino.com. Mi casa es tu casa! (My house is your house!) Pasarla bien! (Have fun!)

About Tulalip Resort Casino

Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington state. The AAA Four-Diamond resort's world-class amenities have ensured its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement; a luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa; and eight dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret and a 3,000-seat amphitheater. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, Cabela's and 130 designer names at the Seattle Premium Outlets. The Resort Casino is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200. It is an enterprise of the Tulalip Tribes. For reservations, please call 866.716.7162 or visit us at Tulalip Resort Casino. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

