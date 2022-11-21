David Burke to Open PARK AVENUE KITCHEN-Dual Dining Option Restaurant in NYC

David Burke, the international award-winning chef recognized globally and an icon on the American culinary landscape, has announced that his David Burke Hospitality Management Group has formed a partnership with The Stahl Organization, a real estate investment and development company to a create and operate a 6,248-square foot restaurant complex in Stahl's 277 Park Avenue building.

The future Park Ave Kitchen, slated for a May 2023 opening, is the final component of a $125 million capital improvement program designed to modernize and create amenities for the 50-story Class A office tower. As 277 Park Avenue's restaurant partner, it will showcase Burke's whimsically imaginative approach to contemporary American food with two dining concepts and provide catering services to building tenants.

Located on the corner of 48th St. and Lexington Ave., Park Ave Kitchen's dual dining persona will consist of a 148-seat seasonally driven modern American brasserie - including a 16-seat bar, a 22-seat lounge, and a 49-seat 'grab-and-go' market- café offering an inviting ambiance designed to encourage people to 'grab-and-stay.' The brasserie, with its own corner entrance, will offer lunch and dinner; the market-café, with a dedicated entrance on Lexington Ave. or from the Lexington Ave. lobby of 277 Park, will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner. This will be Burke's first entry into the fast casual restaurant space.

As a whole, Park Ave Kitchen will be the first of Burke's 15 restaurants in the US and Saudi Arabia to offer an app that will post daily specials and enable users to order delivery

Burke envisions the food for the self-serve café as cosmopolitan. Offerings will include fresh-baked sweet goods from Dixie Lee Bakery by David Burke, an 89-year-old Keansburg, NJ institution he acquired in May of this year. For the brasserie, he plans a seasonal approach to the menu including: signature dishes such as short ribs and roast chicken; some of the pastas and pizzas that have been become so popular at several of his other restaurants; and new items developed specifically for Park Ave Kitchen.

"We see Park Ave Kitchen as a new Midtown East community asset, in addition to being an important new amenity for the 277 Park Avenue building. The 'grab-n'-stay' concept for the café is all about creating a space and atmosphere where people, those from the building and from throughout the area-will want to settle in for a while to work and collaborate," said Burke. "The brasserie's food and beverage offerings, complemented by a high degree of hospitality, will be similar to other David Burke restaurants, both welcoming neighborhood spot and dining destination."

The space, which will allow for some of the café's seating to be absorbed by the more formal brasserie as needed, will be designed by Lemay + Escobar who worked with Burke to create Orchard Park by David Burke in East Brunswick, NJ. While Park Ave Kitchen's two dining options will be visually distinct, elements, such as an array of mosaic tiles and exposed ceilings lending an industrial-chic look, will be in evidence throughout. A feature wall of pink Himalayan salt, a David Burke design signature, will glow in the brasserie under eye-catching chandeliers and ribbed glass partitions will define cozy seating areas.

Populated by tempting displays of fresh produce, the market-café will project a European ambiance and feature a bright yellow flatbed truck as a visual centerpiece.

While Park Ave Kitchen will be Burke's first new venture in New York City in nearly three years, he has opened eight restaurants (six in the U.S. and two in Saudi Arabia) since the March 2020. Four of those are in his home state of New Jersey, where Burke now has seven distinctly different restaurant concepts, as well as the recently purchased bakery which will supply desserts and baked goods to all of Burke's New Jersey restaurants,, as well as to David Burke Tavern, his flagship, and to Park Ave Kitchen.

About David Burke

The driving force of his eponymous hospitality management company, David Burke is-in addition to being an internationally honored chef-a restaurateur, artist, philanthropist, businessman, author, educator, collector, puppeteer and minister. His signature whimsical, boundlessly creative approach to contemporary American cuisine has made him in icon on the world's culinary landscape. Currently, Burke and his highly skilled David Burke Hospitality Management team operate or orchestrate the culinary component of 15 restaurants, a historic event venue and a bakery in the United States and Saudi Arabia They also oversee a growing roster of David Burke branded products, including: cookware; bakeware; steak sauce; cutlery; and wine.

For more information on David Burke, please visit https://chefdavidburke.com/ .

Photo Credit: Courtesy of David Burke