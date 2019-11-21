DIWINE RESTAURANT & WINE BAR Celebrates 10 years in Astoria

The cozy DiWine Restaurant & Wine Bar opened on New Year's Eve in 2009, on a quiet side street in the popular Queens neighborhood of Astoria. Mediterranean food, craft cocktails and a varied wine list where every bottle was priced the same were served in an atmosphere that was seductive and provocative while being warm and welcoming, DiWine quickly became a popular gathering spot for locals. Through the years, DiWine has received local recognition as being the Best Date Spot and the Best Bar to Drink Wine (most recently by the Best of Astoria), all while remaining true to its original mission of providing the neighborhood with exceptional food and drinks and an inviting place to gather.

Today, DiWine remains one of the neighborhood favorites and attracts guests from throughout the city. The menu has, of course, been updated through the years, but continues to offer perennial favorites alongside new, seasonal offerings. In addition to a selection of Brick Oven Pizzas ($15-$20), Cheese and Charcuterie boards, guests can enjoy a variety of Sharing Plates that include Portuguese Octopus ($20) with jalapeno pesto, roasted potatoes, and arugula; Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes ($16) with chipotle jicama slaw and green apples; Calamari ($13) with marinated jalapeno peppers, roasted red peppers, capers and machengo cheese; and DiWine's signature Truffled Mac-n-Cheese ($13) with béchamel, wild mushrooms and garlic herb crumbs. Main dishes include Crispy-Skinned Branzino ($27) with grilled corn, watercress, shallots, garlic, chili oil, Dijon balsamic vinaigrette; Twice Cooked Short Ribs ($29) with creamy polenta, jumbo asparagus, port wine au jus; and Linguini with White Clam Sauce ($24) with little neck clams, lemon juice, butter and parsley. In addition to the restaurant's wine list, which includes a collection of 46 wine, more than half of which are priced at $40, DiWine also offers seasonal craft cocktails ($13) mixed with house-infused spirits, syrups and teas. Some popular drinks include Not Your Cup of Tea (mint-infused bourbon, earl grey, lemon), the Similan (dark rum, buccaneer syrup, butters, orange), Nahua (pineapple jalapeno-infused tequila, buccaneer syrup, lemon, lime, mezcal float) and the DiWine G&T (butterfly pea flower-infused gin, lime, elderflower and homemade tonic).

DiWine's atmosphere remains inviting. Sultry banquettes shrouded in gauzy curtains with bamboo lighting add an alluring mystique, the long wooden bar, high-top communal table and several dining tables give the restaurant versatility to accommodate groups of all sizes. Sidewalk patio seating is also available.

DiWine is located at 41-15 31st Avenue Astoria, NY 11103. It is open Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. Happy Hour, offering select cocktails for $9, wines by the glass for $8 and all beer is $5 each, takes place Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Monday. Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until 3:45, and live music is performed Thursday and Sunday evenings and during Sunday brunch. For more information call 718.777.1355 or www.diwineonline.com.

