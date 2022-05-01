DISNEY Shares Halfway to Halloween News

The Halloween season is an extraordinarily magical time for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. What other time of year can you trick-or-treat in a Disney theme park; dress up like your favorite Disney hero or villain on the high seas; or find that perfect costume for your personal spell-a-brations on shopDisney.com? Our guests have told us that they are "ready" for Halloween earlier each year - especially those wanting to make vacation plans during their favorite "spook-tacular" season.

Following our immensely popular "Halfway to Holidays," we present "Halfway to Halloween"- a first-look at of all the scares, screams and supernatural that we have to offer - led by the Disney Parks Blog (http://disneyparksblog.com) and Disney Parks TikTok channel (https://www.tiktok.com/@disneyparks?lang=en).

Here's a Merchandise "Shriek Peek" Get a spooky first look at some new products including items to help inspire costumes, Mouse ears and other fun! https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2022/04/everybody-scream-a-halfwaytohalloween-merchandise-shriek-peek/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Disney