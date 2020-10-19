DISARONNO VELVET for a Rich Cream Liqueur

DISARONNO VELVET

Stock your bar or surprise your friends and family with something special and enjoy dessert in a glass with Disaronno Velvet. Known as the world's favorite Italian liqueur, Disaronno Velvet was recently launched in April 2020 and is the latest innovation within the liqueur category.

Incredibly smooth, Disaronno Velvet at 17% ABV boasts the floral character of almonds with nuances of chocolate and vanilla. Blending the unique flavor of Disaronno Originale and the richness of a velvety cream, Disaronno Velvet is best served over ice, or add a touch of Italian elegance to your favorite cream cocktails such as a Velvet White Espresso Martini and Velvet Godfather. This liqueur is a welcome addition to your bar and an ideal gift for those who love sophisticated cream liqueurs.

Disaronno International has created a Disaronno Velvet Holiday Pack (SRP: $27.99) that contains a 750mL bottle of Disaronno Velvet and two branded white and gold glasses to enjoy the liqueur in. For more information on Disaronno and Disaronno Velvet, please visit http://www.disaronno.com/en.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Disaronno Velvet

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You