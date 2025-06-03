Chef Spotlight: Pastry Chef Romina Peixoto of SWEET GRAFFITI

What was your earliest interest in cooking? My love for cooking started in childhood, right alongside my grandmother in Buenos Aires. She was the heart of our kitchen, and those early moments sparked a lifelong passion for pastry. Watching her create from scratch inspired my own curiosity—and eventually, a career that’s taken me from Argentina to some of the world’s top kitchens. Her influence remains at the core of everything I do.

What was your earliest interest in cooking? My love for cooking started in childhood, right alongside my grandmother in Buenos Aires. She was the heart of our kitchen, and those early moments sparked a lifelong passion for pastry. Watching her create from scratch inspired my own curiosity—and eventually, a career that’s taken me from Argentina to some of the world’s top kitchens. Her influence remains at the core of everything I do.

What was your earliest interest in cooking? My love for cooking started in childhood, right alongside my grandmother in Buenos Aires. She was the heart of our kitchen, and those early moments sparked a lifelong passion for pastry. Watching her create from scratch inspired my own curiosity—and eventually, a career that’s taken me from Argentina to some of the world’s top kitchens. Her influence remains at the core of everything I do.

What was your earliest interest in cooking? My love for cooking started in childhood, right alongside my grandmother in Buenos Aires. She was the heart of our kitchen, and those early moments sparked a lifelong passion for pastry. Watching her create from scratch inspired my own curiosity—and eventually, a career that’s taken me from Argentina to some of the world’s top kitchens. Her influence remains at the core of everything I do.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Romina Peixoto about her background and career for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

Originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, Romina Peixoto began her culinary journey in her home country before moving to the U.S. at age 20, where she discovered her passion for pastry. She trained and worked in top kitchens across the country, including Broussard’s in New Orleans, Chef Alan Wong’s in Honolulu, Eleven Restaurant in Pittsburgh, and Eleven Madison Park, with a stage at WD-50 under Alex Stupak. She also worked at Fishtail by David Burke and Gilt under renowned Pastry Chef David Carmichael. Romina made history as Le Cirque’s first female and first non-French Executive Pastry Chef, a role that cemented her reputation in the culinary world. She later opened Pomme Palais for Michael Richard at the Palace Hotel, worked at Root & Bone, and spent six years as Executive Pastry Chef at The Chocolate Room, deepening her focus on chocolate. Today, as Corporate Pastry Chef for The Hospitality Department, she oversees pastry programs across multiple venues, including B&L Bakery and Sweet Graffiti at the historic Martinique Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, where she continues to innovate and contribute to its culinary legacy.

Who were some of your career mentors?

I’ve been incredibly lucky to learn from some remarkable mentors throughout my career. My grandmother laid the foundation, and later, professionals like David Carmichael, Derek Stevens, and Osvaldo Gross helped shape my craft—each contributing to my growth in different ways. From classic technique to bold innovation, they’ve all influenced the way I approach pastry.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

French, Asian, and American cuisines have all had a strong impact on my style, especially in how I blend and balance flavors. I’m particularly drawn to working with chocolate—its complexity and versatility are endlessly inspiring. Whether I’m crafting something refined or playful, these influences help me push boundaries in unexpected ways.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I love weaving together global flavors to create something new and memorable—like a furikake-buckwheat croissant or an ube flan. My work is about playful sophistication, where familiar elements meet adventurous twists. Dishes like Pad Thai-inspired treats or a deceptively simple peanut butter cookie speak to my obsession with reimagining the classics.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

I can never say no to sushi or grilled meats, especially an Argentinian-style BBQ that reminds me of home. There’s something deeply satisfying and soulful about the balance of fire, smoke, and simple, bold flavors. It's comfort food, elevated.

Tell me a little bit about Sweet Graffiti for our readers.

Sweet Graffiti is more than a bakery—it’s a colorful playground for the senses. From smashed croissants to wild-flavored ice creams and daring chocolates, every treat is crafted to surprise and delight. The space reflects my philosophy: desserts should be bold, loud, and totally unpredictable. It’s where pastry breaks all the rules—and tastes even better for it.

Sweet Graffiti is located adjacent to the Martinique New York on Broadway at 51 W 32nd Street. It is set to become a must-visit spot for dessert lovers as well as those who appreciate a work of art. Check out some of the fun stuff they're doing on Instagram at @sweetgraffitisweets.