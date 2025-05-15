Chef Spotlight: Jack Logue of The Lambs Club and Co-Founder of Buchette del Vino

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Jack Logue is Executive Chef and Partner at The Lambs Club, where he is redefining and paying homage to the golden era of New York City fine dining. Alongside partners Chris Miller and David Rabin, Logue has revitalized this iconic Midtown institution, housed in the storied Chatwal Hotel. At The Lambs Club, he delivers an elevated yet approachable take on American classics, complemented by a world-class wine list, refined service, and a setting steeped in timeless elegance.

A native New Yorker, Logue grew up immersed in the city’s vibrant culinary landscape. He attended the Buckley School and The Dalton School before studying business at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Drawn to his Italian heritage and an emerging passion for food, he trained at ALMA La Scuola di Cucina Italiana in Colorno, Italy—one of the country's top culinary academies—before honing his skills at the Michelin-starred Riva under Chef Carla Aradelli.

Returning to New York, Logue joined the team at Daniel, where he played a key role in the restaurant’s ascension from two to three Michelin stars, serving as Chef de Partie, Sous Chef, and Expediteur. His career then took him to Sydney’s celebrated Rockpool before he returned home to join the opening team at Betony, where he quickly rose to Executive Sous Chef and later Chef de Cuisine. During his tenure, Betony received three stars from The New York Times, was named Esquire’s Restaurant of the Year, was a James Beard Award finalist for Best New Restaurant, and maintained a Michelin star for three consecutive years. Logue himself was recognized as one of Zagat’s 30 Under 30 in 2016.

Following the closure of Betony, Logue expanded his culinary repertoire through extensive global travel, cooking in Tokyo, Hong Kong, France, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico. He later reunited with Chef Jason Atherton to helm The Clocktower at The New York Edition Hotel, where he led the team to earn and retain a Michelin star for three years while overseeing the hotel’s entire food and beverage program.

Now at The Lambs Club, Logue is channeling his deep appreciation for New York’s fine dining heritage into an experience that balances tradition and innovation, creating a destination that feels both timeless and fresh.

When not in the kitchen, Logue enjoys playing blues and rock guitar, writing music, and staying active with golf, tennis, football, hockey, and basketball. He is a dedicated supporter of the arts, dining, and hospitality industries and serves on the Food Council for City Harvest.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Jack Logue about his career, The Lambs Club and his newest venture opening this summer, Buchette del Vino NYC. Both of the venues are located in the heart of the Theatre District.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My interest in cooking started at a very young age. I was lucky to have grandmothers on both sides who were phenomenal cooks—one specialized in traditional Italian recipes (her meatballs are still famous in our family), and the other, from Kentucky, made incredible Southern dishes like country ham, fried chicken, mac and cheese, and an endless rotation of pies. She’d bake five or six different kinds for just eight of us. Working alongside them in the kitchen, I learned that intuition and taste were just as important—if not more—than any written recipe.

Who were some of your career mentors?

Personally, my parents, grandfathers, and early teachers—especially in sports and music—were major influences. They pushed me to be the best version of myself, to work hard, stay positive, be a good teammate, and not be afraid to fail. Professionally, I’ve been fortunate to work with incredible chefs and leaders: Daniel Boulud, Jean-François Bruel, and Pierre Siue at Daniel; Bryce Shuman at Betony; and Jason Atherton. Each of them helped shape my approach to leadership, discipline, creativity in the kitchen and hospitality as a whole.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Living and cooking in different countries has deeply shaped my culinary perspective. I’ve drawn particular inspiration from Northern Italian and Southern French cuisines, Australian cooking philosophies, and the flavors of Japan, China, and Thailand. These influences have led to a style rooted in local, seasonal ingredients enhanced by progressive, modern global techniques that evoke a sense of nostalgia. While the presentation may lean Western in plating and palette, there are often nuanced layers of Eastern and international influences woven throughout.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

At The Lambs Club, we’ve embraced elevated, fun takes on American and global classics—always seen through a New York lens. We serve small “Bagel and Lox” cones as a bar snack in the mezzanine, for example. In the dining room, signature dishes like our Diver Scallop with “clam chowder,” ‘Nduja Carbonara with bacon fat and poached egg, Tuna Tartare with avocado and yuzu ponzu, and Veal and Butternut Squash Agnolotti with black truffle all reflect that approach. We strive to bring together sophistication and comfort, with dishes that are playful yet deeply rooted in technique.

What is your favorite meal?

My favorite meal to celebrate intimate milestones is omakase. I truly love the experience and the dedication of the chefs and their teams in creating dining moments that stay with me forever. For larger groups, I love Korean BBQ or going to a proper steakhouse where everyone can share and have a great time.

Tell us a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

The Lambs Club serves elevated and playful takes on American classics with global influences, presented in a way that’s thoughtful, nostalgic, and uniquely New York. Our main dining room offers breakfast and dinner in a timeless Art Deco setting, while the mezzanine bar is ideal for cocktails and smaller bites.

We have an extensive global wine list of almost 600 labels and recently launched a standout Burgundy program—featuring more than 200 labels, all at tremendous value— we actually lower the prices on these burgundies every Friday and Saturday after 7 p.m in order to give more exposure and opportunity for people to experience them.

The space itself honors its theatrical roots—it was designed by Stanford White in 1905 and originally served as a private club for Broadway and film stars—and we carry that spirit of hospitality forward. We’re creating a modern-day refuge where all our guests—celebrities and locals alike—can eat, drink, and unwind.

My partner, Chris Miller , and I are especially excited to introduce our newest concept: Buchette del Vino NYC—a new wine window opening this summer just steps away from The Lambs Club. Inspired by the historic Florentine tradition, it’s a playful yet refined concept serving Italian wines and chef-driven street food from custom-built windows in the heart of Times Square. It’s another way we’re bringing high-level food and hospitality to one of the city’s most dynamic corners.

The Lambs Club is located at 132 W. 44th Street, New York, NY 10036. For menus, hours of operation and more information, visit HERE and call 212.997.5262.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jack Logue and The Lambs Club



