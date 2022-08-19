Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Tomohiro Urata of MIFUNE New York

Chef Tomohiro attended the Tsuji Culinary Institute in both Osaka, Japan and Lyon, France, before going on to work in some of the best restaurants in France including stays at two Michelin-starred La Relais de la Poste in Magescq, three Michelin-starred Régis & Jacques Marcon in Saint-Bonnet-le-Froid and finally three Michelin-starred Maison Troisgros in Roanne, before taking his place at MIFUNE New York in 2017.

At MIFUNE New York, Chef Tomohiro useS his signature style of infusing traditional Japanese cooking with impeccable French technique to serve an imaginative French-Washoku eight-course omakase tasting menu. Service changes daily according to market availability and guests have the option to add an upgrade to their dining experience, which includes upgraded ingredients throughout the meal, which may include Japanese A5 rank wagyu, lobster, foie gras, truffle and other premium ingredients.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Tomohiro about his career and MIFUNE New York.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My earliest interest in cooking was when I was a young child, around 9 or 10 years old.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My mentor is Japanese chef named NISHIOKA. He has worked in France for a long time and then as an executive chef at French restaurant in Tokyo, ECHEZEAUX. I worked with him for 7 years beginning when I was 20 at Grape Gumbo. He taught me many things, including how to best cook fish and meat, and how to make my own sauces.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Japanese cuisine has influenced how I express the flavors and sense of the season. At three-Michelin-starred Maison Troisgros, I learned to use French culinary techniques and how to take the time to prepare the ingredients, and plating that strives for a simple presentation.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

The most distinguishing characteristic of my cooking is to condense the taste of one ingredient and finish it lightly. This can be seen best in my mushroom courses; in OMAKASE tasting menu, I think it's important to be satisfied with the balance of all dishes. This is what I learned at REGIS ET JAQUES MARCON.

What is your favorite meal?

Japanese tonkotsu ramen.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

The concept of MIFUNE is to transmit the spirit of Japan to NEW YORK and it is characterized by using Japanese and local ingredients while expressing dishes with French techniques.

MIFUNE New York is located at 245 East 44th St. New York, NY 10017 (between 2nd and 3rd Avenues). Phone: 212-986-2800 and visit their web site at www.mifune-restaurant.com for menus and hours of operation. Follow them on Instagram @mifunenewyork

Photo Credit: Courtesy of MIFUNE New York and Chef Tomohiro