Chef Spotlight: Chef Danny Mena of LA LONCHERIA and Author of “Made in Mexico”

Acclaimed by Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Los Angeles Times, and The New York Times, Mexico City-born Danny Mena began his culinary career at New York landmarks Blue Hill and The Modern before opening Hecho en Dumbo which served up contemporary Mexico City cuisine in Manhattan's Lower East Side. Mena's newest eatery, La Loncheria is a salute to Mexico City style luncheonette in Brooklyn's Bushwick neighborhood. Mena is also a partner in a mezcal distillery, Mezcales de Leyenda. He lives in New York City with his wife, kids, and dog.

Broadwayworld.com had the pleasure of interviewing Danny Mena for our "Chef Spotlight."

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

I started very briefly when I was 16, but was not for me at that time. I really started to get into cooking in college, about when I was 20 years old!

Who were some of your career mentors?

As I started with interest in cooking, I didn't really follow any chefs and really never watched the Food Network. The first chef that helped guide my path was through Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain. It was a important catalyst for changing profession. Then through the years, my chef from culinary school, Chef Candy Argondizza, and then Chef Arik Bokovza at the Modern where y biggest mentors.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

I think they all affect you, French from Culinary School and the base of sauces and braises, as well Italian and how that is more similar to Mexican food, and then of course spanish that as you start to analyze Mexican food, so much comes from Spain, obviously! Briased meats is my favorite srtyle of food to prepare.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I think I make craveable food. I am fan of eating, and have had the pleasure to eat an array of food from so many places, and what I like to do and eat is food that is savory and satisfying. It doesn't have to be complex, just making food that makes you want to take another bite!

What is your favorite meal?

I love a great Carnitas feast, where they have avocado, chiles, onions, a heaping plate of pork, and then served with pork cracklings, and a spicy green salsa. Nothing much better than that really!

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

My restaurant, La Loncheria is a Mexican luncheonette. In Mexico, the biggest meal of the day is lunch, and so the idea of the restaurant is to focus on different aspects of Mexican food, so we do a lot of tortas (a Mexican sandwich), we serve a type of taco called a Costra that is on flour tortillas that has a bed of caramelized cheese and of course one of my favorites, the street style Mexican Burger with pickled jalapeños and queso Oaxaca, amongst tacos, ceviches and enchiladas, all with a little touch that is not your typical Mexican food. Our bar focuses on Mexican spirits especially mezcal and craft Mexican beer.

La Loncheria is located at 41 Wilson Avenue, New York, NY 11237. Visit https://www.laloncheriabk.com/ or call 212.729.4235.

For more information on Danny's Book, "Made in Mexico," published by Rizzoli please visit https://www.rizzoliusa.com/book/9780847864690.

Photo Credit: Katie June Burton





