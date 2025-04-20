Chef Spotlight: Chef Abishek Sharma of Madam Ji Ki Shaadi

Chef Abishek Sharma also runs Rang and Swagat in NYC and he is a successful wedding caterer. He has taken inspiration from these lavish multi-day festivities to immerse guests in the food, décor and music of Indian weddings at his restaurant Madam Ji Ki Shaadi. Born in Delhi, India and raised in Queens where he learned to cook from his father, Chef Abishek has over a decade of culinary experience and blends his roots in traditional Indian cuisine with his love of America’s culinary melting pot to develop dishes that blend familiar flavors and techniques with inventive ideas.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Abishek about his career and Madam Ji Ki Shaadi.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

As a kid, I loved watching my mom and dad cook. Coming from a family of professional cooks, I was always eager to learn. Cooking was a big part of our home life, and I naturally gravitated toward it. It felt like second nature to me.



Who were some of your career mentors?

One of my biggest mentors is my father. He taught me the ropes of cooking at an early age. He was a chef at one of the most prestigious restaurants in India — Bukhara — so I grew up with a deep respect for the craft. His influence continues to guide me in the kitchen today.



What culinary styles have influenced your career?

My cooking is heavily influenced by what I learned from my parents, but I also bring in the diverse flavors of New York City. Growing up in Queens—one of the most culturally rich places in the world—shaped my culinary vision. I love fusion cooking. For example, one of our popular dishes at Madam Ji Ki Shaadi are the Chili Chicken Bao Buns. That came from walking the streets of Flushing, seeing fresh bao buns being made, and thinking about how to combine that with the Indo-Chinese flavors I grew up with.



What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

To me, food is art. Presentation is just as important as flavor, and every plate should look as beautiful as it tastes. I also try to tell a story with each dish — whether it’s rooted in nostalgia or inspired by the streets of New York.



What is your favorite meal or meals?

Honestly, some of my favorite meals come from the street carts of NYC. Chicken and rice is a classic — it’s a staple for every New Yorker, and it never gets old.