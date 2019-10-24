Celebrate Philanthropy Week and the Giving Season at An Evening of Gratitude with Malin Burnham Presented by Reality Changers

Join renowned philanthropist and changemaker Malin Burnham, along with Reality Changers' board, staff, students, and supporters, for "An Evening of Gratitude with Malin Burnham." This lively gathering, filled with community, celebration, and hope will take place on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 5:30 PM at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine.



"The evening will celebrate those that have changed the reality of San Diego's young people and are most emblematic of Malin Burnham's motto 'Community Before Self'," says Kimberley Phillips Boehm, Chair of the Board. "All event proceeds fund the programs at Reality Changers, which for over 18 years have transformed lives by providing youth from disadvantaged backgrounds with the academic support, financial assistance, and leadership training to become college graduates."



Event attendees will enjoy live entertainment, a Fireside Chat with Malin Burnham, plentiful food, a hosted bar, and inspirational stories from the program's positively transformed students. The evening will also include the introduction of new President and CEO, Tamara Y. Craver.



Individual tickets are priced at $50. All ages welcome. To purchase tickets or more event information, please visit https://realitychangers.org/malin.



To become an event sponsor, contact the event staff of Reality Changers at (619) 516-2222 or events@realitychangers.org.



About Malin Burnham:



Renowned philanthropist and changemaker Malin Burnham represents the best of serving San Diego while sharing his motto of "Community Before Self." Burnham has long been active as a businessperson in the insurance and real estate fields in San Diego, while also contributing to the community as a vibrant philanthropic citizen who embodies the ideals of the California State University. He has chaired nine major non-profits and has co-founded 14 organizations during his career - most providing direct benefit to San Diego, the state, and the nation. In the sports world, he has been a world-recognized sailor for five decades and is also a former partner/owner of the San Diego Padres.



About Reality Changers: Reality Changers, a college preparatory organization based in San Diego, transforms lives by providing youth from disadvantaged backgrounds with the academic support, financial assistance and leadership training to become college graduates. Founded in 2001 by Christopher Yanov, the non-profit started out with just four students and a $300 budget. Now, Reality Changers has expanded to serve 2,500 program graduates while helping them earn nearly $160,000,000 in gift aid. For additional information on Reality Changers' wide-ranging, community-based programs, please visit www.RealityChangers.com.





