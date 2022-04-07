Celebrate National Gin & Tonic Day With Scapegrace Black Gin

April 9th is National Gin & Tonic Day and why not celebrate with a color-changing cocktail? A truly seductive, intriguing, sophisticated and captivating new gin: Scapegrace Black Gin is the world's first naturally black, color-changing gin from The New Zealand-based Scapegrace Distillery.

The lustrous noir gin turns to a beautiful, romantic shade of lavender when mixed with tonic. Below is a recipe for the Scapegrace Black Signature Serve cocktail. The tonic elevates the botanical flavors of the gin, the green apple cleanses the profile, making this cocktail highly refreshing and crisp.

RECIPE:

1 2/3 oz Scapegrace Black Gin

5oz Tonic Water

Slice of Green Apple

METHOD:

Fill glass with ice. Add SCAPEGRACE BLACK GIN, top with tonic water, garnish with green apple.

*Note: the drink will turn from Black to Red.

SCAPEGRACE BLACK GIN {SRP $38.99} begins, like all quality gins, with intense juniper and the addition of premium, exotic botanicals. The master distiller used a combination of local sweet potato, aronia berries, pineapple, and saffron, as well as Butterfly pea flower, which they sourced from Southeast Asia, to give Scapegrace Black a flavor profile that has wowed bartenders and gin fans worldwide. However, to craft a black gin, the temperatures must be absolutely precise, and the sequences have to be very specifically defined. The result is a gin with an exciting nose of pineapple and lemon, followed by spicy juniper. The flavor profile of Scapegrace Black is unique, marrying a gin-drinker's love of juniper with something dark, delightfully devious and beautifully unexpected. The sip is full-bodied on the palate, with unctuous pepper and oil, a hint of mint and dreamy undertones of starch mingling with tropical fruits. The finish will give you visions of freshly mowed grass, sweet earth and herbs.

Sold nationwide online and via TotalWine.com

Cheers!