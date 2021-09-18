Celebrate NEGRONI WEEK with Gins from Across the Globe According to Experts and a Special Charity Initiative for September

For Negroni lovers near and far, Negroni Week is being celebrated from September 13th to the 19th. The week was founded in 2013 as both a celebration of the great cocktail and a philanthropic effort to raise money for charities around the world that support the hospitality community. Since its launch, Negroni Week has collected over $3 million in donations, grew awareness for the community, and we've seen exciting, creative variations of the traditional Negroni cocktail.



In the spirit of Negroni Week, Palm Bay International is celebrating the hospitality community through their own charitable initiative, #ExploreyourNegroni, the whole month of September through their Instagram @exploreyourpour. Palm Bay will be donating to the James Beard Investment Fund by contributing $20 every time someone uses the hashtag.

To honor this classic cocktail in the mixology world, we are sharing different variations to the traditional Negroni recipe. Using some of the best gins in the world, sourced from Ireland, Mexico, the US, and Italy, paired with Campari and, our favorite, Boissiere Vermouth, we invite you to celebrate this week the way experts recommend.

Bartenders from all across the country have helped us choose the ideal gins to get in the Negroni Week spirit:

Mia Mastroianni, Paramount TV's Bar Rescue Bar Expert, recommends using Bottega Bacur Gin with Boissiere Sweet Vermouth, stating, "The Bottega Bacur Gin was a welcome surprise and the bottle and label are exquisite. On its own, I found the spirit to be smooth and creamy, with notes of lavender, grapefruit and orange. The anticipation of juniper hit all the right notes, but softly, and followed through with hints of coriander, white peppercorn and rosemary. The Boissiere Sweet Vermouth is also spectacular. The nose is rich and inviting, which gives way to a velvety smooth finish without being overly sweet or viscous. These spirits, combined with Campari, make for an outstanding Negroni - which is easily one of my favorite cocktails. The balance is spot on, allowing each ingredient to shine. The result is everything I would expect from a Negroni - and I am thrilled to have these products in my arsenal moving into Negroni Week 2021."

Donny Clutterbuck from Cure Bar Rochester, recommends using Bottega Bacur Gin with Boissiere Sweet Vermouth, stating, "The dark-chocolate-covered cherry & citrus pith notes of Boissiere Sweet Vermouth combine delightfully with the lavender, flowers, and zest provided by Bottega Bacur Gin to form a starkly bitter and bright Negroni. Being a cocktail that can normally interchange between aperitif and digestif, this version swings heartily to the digestif side, providing just enough sugar and acid to smooth out the diverse and powerful bittering agents. Take it for a spin after your next over-served portion of pasta."

Jackson Cannon, Owner and Bar Director at The Hawthorne Bar, recommends using TommyRotter Gin with Boissiere Sweet Vermouth, stating, "These are truly exceptional products! The TommyRotter is so delicate and clean, with beautiful light notes of baking spices. The Boissiere is equally delicate although trading more of alpine floral notes. I loved mixing it with Martini Fiero (a fortified bitter presenting more closely to Aperol than Campari). It has these savory, herbal underpinnings that made a 3 part Negroni variation a delight!"

Join people across the globe this month celebrating the Negroni and the hospitality industry!

For more information on TommyRotter Gin, please visit https://www.tommyrotter.com/.

For more information on Bottega Gin, please visit: https://www.bottegaspa.com/en/collections/bacur-gin/.

Photo Credit: Negroni Cocktail courtesy of TommyRotter