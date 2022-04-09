Celebrate NATIONAL GIN & TONIC DAY on 4/9 with Refreshing Recipes and Top Brands

National Gin & Tonic Day is Saturday, April 9th and our readers may be looking for an opportunity to celebrate this refreshing cocktail as we head into the warmer months. This classic cocktail is usually made with the most basic of ingredients: gin, tonic and maybe a splash of lime. While you can't go wrong with the classic recipe, sometimes it's fun to spice things up and try something new.

The following recipes are a step up from your average gin and tonic. Make this National Gin & Tonic Day a special one with these creative variations and the brands that include Gracias a Dios 32 Botanical Agave Gin (SRP: $52.99), Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin (SRP: 36.99) or Minke Irish Gin (SRP:$29.99).

Spanish Style Gin & Tonic

Ingredients:

-2 oz Minke Irish Gin

-.25 oz Spanish Dry Vermouth

-2 dashes of Grapefruit Bitters

-East Imperial Grapefruit Tonic

Method: Stir and serve ingredients over ice. Top with Grapefruit Tonic. Garnish with 5 pink peppercorns, grapefruit slice and a sprig of rosemary.

Gracias a Dios Agave Gin & Tonic

Ingredients:

-2 oz. Gracias a Dios Agave Gin 32 Botanics

-Premium Tonic Water

-1 Dash Orange Bitters

Method: Stir and serve ingredients over ice. Top with premium Tonic Water. Garnish with a lemon slice.

Gunpowder Chili Serve

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

-Top off with Chilled Premium Tonic

-Whole Fresh Red Chili Pepper

-Thick Slice of Fresh Mango

Method: Stir and serve ingredients over ice. Top with premium Tonic Water. Garnish with red chili pepper and a slice of fresh mango.

These recipes are sure to impress any gin aficionado so make sure you add them to your cocktail repertoire this April 9th!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Minke Irish Gin