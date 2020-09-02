CELLO Debuts Pumpkin Spice Rubbed Fontina Cheese

CELLO Cheese

Cello, a hand-crafted, specialty cheese brand that is breathing new life into Old World cheese-making. The brand is launching an unexpected new Pumpkin Spice Rubbed Fontal (fontina cheese). This is going to be a game-changer for fall cheeseboard lovers everywhere.

Cello Fontal Cheese features a smooth, creamy texture and mild, slightly sweet flavor. This wonderfully buttery table cheese melts flawlessly, making it the best cheesy companion for sandwiches, pasta fillings, and sauces. This soft and mild cheese makes it the best choice for spice rubs that are sure to give cheese lovers an entirely new and exciting flavor experience. Cello offers 8 different types of rubbed Fontal cheeses for you to choose from. Experiment with every rub to become the go-to expert at any gathering.

A blend of cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice and a touch of honey is hand-rubbed onto this creamy fontal wheel for a sweet, indulgent cheese tasting experience. Cello fontal cheese rubs are added during the 60-day aging process to develop the signature flavor and texture characteristics. This creamy cheese, with its signature and seasonal spice blend, is gluten and rBGH/rBST free.

About Cello

Maker of the one-of-a-kind Copper Kettle cheese, Cello offers everything from traditional cheese wedges, to hand-rubbed fontals, and cheese flights (with some exciting seasonal launches on the way!) Beyond their diverse product portfolio, Cello aims to make the process of learning about cheese as easy and enjoyable as eating it. They offer accessible resources with expert insight into pairings, recipes and more. For more information, visit https://www.cellocheese.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cello

