CASAMIGOS and NYFW in Full Swing

Sep. 13, 2021  

Casamigos has continued to fuel the New York Fashion Week festivities on Saturday night at the Jonathan Simkhai SS22 Collection Celebration at PUBLIC, NYC. Guests, including Laverne Cox, Barbie Ferreira and Karen Elson were treated to Casamigos cocktails and an intimate dinner following Simkhai's runway show. Guests also enjoyed tunes spun by DJ Ruby Aldridge.

For more information on New York Fashion Week, visit: https://nyfw.com/home/.

For more information on Casamigos, visit: https://www.casamigos.com/en-us.

Photo credit: Marc Patrick/BFA


