CARNEGIE DELI and BLACK TAP Celebrate National Burger Month in May

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, renowned for its award-winning burgers and innovative culinary collaborations, has joined forces with the legendary Carnegie Deli, a New York City institution since 1937, to introduce a limited-time, deli-inspired menu for Burger Month, headlined by the ultimate ‘Pastrami Burger’. This collaboration reimagines the essence of two New York classics, combining the best of Black Tap’s signature burgers with Carnegie Deli’s authentic pastrami, creating a unique culinary experience. This New York-centric celebration will run throughout May at Black Tap’s New York locations in SoHo at 529 Broome St and Midtown at 45 W 35th St., coinciding with National Burger Month and the start of rooftop season.

Carnegie Deli, a New York City culinary institution renowned for its sky-high sandwiches and authentic Jewish deli fare, brings its iconic flavors to Black Tap. This collaboration reimagines Carnegie Deli’s celebrated pastrami and corned beef, infusing them into Black Tap’s modern burger and shake creations for a limited-time National Burger Month celebration.

The special menu offers a playful deli-inspired twist on Black Tap classics with some new additions:

-Pastrami Hot Pocket ($11): A nostalgic nod to old school comfort food, this buttery pastry is packed with layers of Carnegie Deli’s signature pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, and chopped Carnegie Deli Sour Pickles, all served with a side of zesty spicy mustard aioli for dipping.

-Pastrami Burger ($23): A New York-style burger experience, featuring a juicy Black Angus patty with griddled Carnegie Deli Pastrami, thinly sliced Carnegie Deli Sour Pickles, and melted Swiss cheese, all stacked on a soft Martin's Potato Bun with spicy mustard aioli and a side of golden fries.

-Pastrami Fries ($14): Savory, smoky, and super satisfying. A shareable platter of crispy fries loaded with Carnegie Deli Pastrami, a blanket of melted Swiss cheese, and Carnegie Deli Sour Pickle bits, finished with spicy mustard aioli, a sprinkle of black pepper, and smoked salt. A true deli experience on fries.

-Pickle Shake ($11): Their signature shakes transformed with Carnegie Deli's famous Carnegie Deli Sour Pickles brine into a sweet and salty sensation. The full pickle brine, including seeds and seasonings, is blended into creamy vanilla ice cream and topped with a drizzle of hot honey and a crunchy frickle garnish for the ultimate refreshing and unique treat.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to elevate our menu, particularly during National Burger Month. Collaborating with Carnegie Deli was a fantastic chance to push creative boundaries,” says Black Tap co-founder and CEO Julie Mulligan. “We’ve taken their iconic deli flavors and reimagined them in a way that we believe our guests will find both exciting and delicious."

“The opportunity to bring Carnegie Deli's flavors to a new audience through National Burger Month was incredibly exciting.” said Carnegie Deli CEO Sarri Harper. “Partnering with a restaurant known for their juicy burgers and creative shakes allowed us to create something really special - a menu with a fun, new twist on our classic deli flavors, and we're eager for everyone to experience it."

Photo Credit: Patrick Dolande

