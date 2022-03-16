Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 16, 2022  
CANARY CLUB on the LES Offers Music, Cocktails and Tasty Bites

Canary Club, located at 303 Broome Street is a vibrant, chic Music & Supper Club located in the heart of New York's Lower East Side. The venue offers a modern, artful space for guests to enjoy live music, flavorful bites, and elegant cocktails.

Canary Club was opened in October 2019 by husband and wife duo Ryan Chadwick and Emily Frantz - they've recently updated many of their menu items and cocktails. The elevated neighborhood bar draws on the musical and bohemian spirit of New Orleans, with intimate performances plus late-night dancing and disco parties on the weekends.

Canary Club's menu includes colorful, modern American dishes cooked in a wood-fired oven. Popular bites include:

-Wood Oven Roasted Oysters with canary butter

-Escargot with roast garlic, parsley creole butter, and baguette

-Black Sesame Carrot Tempura with chili-tahini, smoked paprika, and dill

-Fried Chicken with voodoo spice, crystal hot sauce, and waffle fries

Plus, enjoy signature cocktails named after the artists and art pieces from the Dada & Surrealist movements:

-Dada Mezcal (mezcal, génépy, pineapple, lime, pink peppercorn)

-Frida's Flame (vodka, cranberry, ginger, pineapple, citrus, habanero)

-Sans le Plat (gin, Japanese whiskey, ume, citrus, egg)

Canary Club's music programming, handpicked by Ross Clark (a founding member of internationally-renowned band St. Lucia) includes a rotating selection of jazz, funk, soul, and instrumental music - dance the night away with disco and dance later in the evening.

Canary Club is open Tuesday to Thursday from 5pm - 12am & Friday to Saturday from 5pm - 3am. For more information, please visit their web site: https://www.canaryclubnyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Canary Club



