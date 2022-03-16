CANARY CLUB on the LES Offers Music, Cocktails and Tasty Bites

Canary Club, located at 303 Broome Street is a vibrant, chic Music & Supper Club located in the heart of New York's Lower East Side. The venue offers a modern, artful space for guests to enjoy live music, flavorful bites, and elegant cocktails.

Canary Club was opened in October 2019 by husband and wife duo Ryan Chadwick and Emily Frantz - they've recently updated many of their menu items and cocktails. The elevated neighborhood bar draws on the musical and bohemian spirit of New Orleans, with intimate performances plus late-night dancing and disco parties on the weekends.

Canary Club's menu includes colorful, modern American dishes cooked in a wood-fired oven. Popular bites include:

-Wood Oven Roasted Oysters with canary butter

-Escargot with roast garlic, parsley creole butter, and baguette

-Black Sesame Carrot Tempura with chili-tahini, smoked paprika, and dill

-Fried Chicken with voodoo spice, crystal hot sauce, and waffle fries

Plus, enjoy signature cocktails named after the artists and art pieces from the Dada & Surrealist movements:

-Dada Mezcal (mezcal, génépy, pineapple, lime, pink peppercorn)

-Frida's Flame (vodka, cranberry, ginger, pineapple, citrus, habanero)

-Sans le Plat (gin, Japanese whiskey, ume, citrus, egg)

Canary Club's music programming, handpicked by Ross Clark (a founding member of internationally-renowned band St. Lucia) includes a rotating selection of jazz, funk, soul, and instrumental music - dance the night away with disco and dance later in the evening.

Canary Club is open Tuesday to Thursday from 5pm - 12am & Friday to Saturday from 5pm - 3am. For more information, please visit their web site: https://www.canaryclubnyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Canary Club