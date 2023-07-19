Brian Austin Green's 50th Birthday and CASAMIGOS

Jul. 19, 2023

Brian Austin Green's 50th Birthday and CASAMIGOS

This past weekend in Los Angeles, Casamigos helped Sharna Burgess celebrate her love Brian Austin Green’s 50th birthday with a surprise 90s-themed pool party. Brian’s closest friends, including former Beverly Hills 90210 co-stars Shannen Doherty and Ian Ziering were on hand to enjoy an afternoon of food, fun and Casamigos cocktails. Guests sipped on ginger mint palomas and spicy cucumber jalapeno margaritas, staying cool during LA’s heat wave!

Photo Credit: Claire Planeta &  Courtesy of Casamigos




