BWW Review: HOLE IN THE WALL at Hotel Henri Brings Inspired Cuisine to the Flatiron

There's a welcome addition to the Flatiron neighborhood that our readers should know about. Hole in the Wall, New York's beloved Australian restaurant and café, has opened at Hotel Henri on West 24th Street. They serve brunch daily through the afternoon, Happy Hour, and dinner. The restaurant is situated on the ground floor of the hotel with indoor seating and lovely outdoor seating available for 40 guests in the nice weather. It's the perfect place for a springtime meal.

Parched Hospitality Group CEO, Barry Dry is the force behind Hole in the Wall that first opened as a small coffee shop in 2014. Dry has successfully branched out to open four successful locations.

Executive Chef Brent Hudson's has a wonderfully curated menu. His fine-dining approach to cooking is well suited to Hole in the Wall's sleek, yet casual setting that makes you feel welcome at any time of the day. Hudson's brunch menu also features great luncheon selections.

(Pictured Left to Right- Hole in the Wall Co-owners Tom Rowse, Barry Dry and Executive Chef Brent Hudson)

We visited early on a weekday afternoon. There were so many tempting choices, it was hard to choose but one of the house pasta dishes won out. The Shrimp Spaghetti is a zesty, perfectly seasoned dish prepared with tender shrimp, cherry tomato arrabbiata, garlic cream, basil, chill, and salsa verde. Other go-to mains include the OG Burger with grilled Wagyu beef, double smoked bacon, miso onions, pickles and aged Amish cheddar on a milk bun accompanied by French fries and a special sauce and the Southern Fried Chicken with baby gem lettuce, sliced tomato, crispy bacon, American cheese, pickles, chipotle bbq mayo served with French fries. Brunch-style favorites include the Chili Scrambled Eggs; Pulled Pork Benedict; Avocado Toast; a Summer Bowl with chia pudding, granola, fresh fruit and coconut yogurt; and a classic Smoked Salmon Lox Bagel with pink onion, scallions, miso chive cream cheese, poached egg on a sesame seed bagel.

Hole in the Wall will certainly please guests that have a sweet tooth. There is a daily selection of delectable baked goods. And one of their favorite brunch dishes is the Hole in the Waffles with bruleed' banana, butterscotch, vanilla gelato, honey nut crunch and chocolate curls.

Beverages include a nice choice of coffees, teas, and smoothies. We recommend that you pair your meal with one of their signature cocktails. Gates Otsuji and Jeremy Ortiz are the beverage directors at Hole in the Wall and they're also the duo behind Controlled Substances, a beverage consulting group for some of New York City's most engaging cocktail programs. Cocktail selections include the Autumn Bramble, a delightful fusion of gin, vicario, herba luisa, lime, honey, berries. The Seasonal Smash is made with chamomile, bourbon, cynar, lemon and honey. With warm weather on the way, you'll want to sip their refreshing spiked Frozen Sandia Lemonade. For those that prefer, there's a top selection of wine, beer, cider, bubbles, and spirits.

Make Hole in the Wall your destination for unforgettable meals in the Flatiron. The restaurant is located at 37 W 24th St, New York, NY 10010. Brunch is served on Monday to Sunday from 10am-4:30pm and starting at 9am on Saturday and Sunday. Dinner is available on Monday to Sunday from 5pm-10pm. They have live music 6pm to 8pm every Thursday and Happy Hour is from 4pm to 7pm daily. Take out and delivery is also available. For more information on Hole in the Wall and all of their locations, please visit https://www.holeinthewallnyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hole in the Wall