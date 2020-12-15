BWW Review: GRAY HAWK GRILL-A Delightful Upper East Side Dining Destination

We are big fans of Gray Hawk Grill on the Upper East Side. The restaurant, located on 2nd Avenue between 80th and 81st Streets, will make your take-out and delivery meals extraordinary.

The restaurant officially opened on November 24th and serves their neighbors with inspired modern American cuisine for dinner and weekend brunch. The food is a memorable experience and the service is excellent.

Gray Hawk Grill is owned hospitality industry veteran, Steve Millan whose talented team includes Executive Chef Anthony DiCocco. The neighborhood grill sources the finest ingredients from New York purveyors including Master Purveyors for beef, Pierless for fish, Orwashers for bread, and The Little Pie Company for desserts.

We recently enjoyed a take-out meal and were thrilled by the presentation. Start your meal with a signature dish. The Grilled Shrimp Salad is an ideal combination of spinach, grilled corn, red pepper, cucumber, and feta cheese, topped with plump grilled shrimp and dressed with honey-Dijon vinaigrette. You can also choose from Classic Caesar Salad, Chopped Salad, or Fresh Burrata. One of the go-to entrees is the Chicken Paillard with tender, perfectly seasoned chicken breasts. Its one of the best you'll ever have, served with an arugula-tomato-fennel salad. Other tempting entrees include the GH Burger, Scottish Salmon or their Cacio e Pepe. We paired our meal with a few sides that included the savory array of Seasonal Vegetables. The creamy Mac & Cheese takes the popular dish to a new level with its rich, cheesy goodness.

Everyone in your household will enjoy the opportunity to savor Gray Hawk Grill's Sunday Family Style Dinners that are available every day for take-out and delivery. Make busy times easy and delightful with items like Family Chopped Salad, Family Caesar Salad, Family Mac & Cheese, Family Whole Branzino, Family Filet Mignon Family Fries, Family Sauteed Spinach, Family Seasonal Vegetable and more. The price point and the generous portions of the Family Style Dinners are perfect for having a wonderful meal with your group.

Good news for those who wish to pair some wine, beer and cocktails with their menu choices. Gray Hawk Grill will deliver items from their top-notch beverage program within a two block area if the order is placed directly with the restaurant. The delivery range goes farther through the third party ordering apps, Grubhub, Seamless, Doordash and Uber Eats.

When indoor dining resumes in the city, Gray Hawk Grill promises to be a top destination for drinks at their welcoming bar and outstanding meals in their stylish dining room.

Read our "Chef Spotlight" for Executive Chef Anthony DiCocco, visit /bwwfood-wine/article/Chef-Spotlight-Executive-Chef-Anthony-DiCocco-of-GRAY-HAWK-GRILL-on-the-Upper-East-Side-20201127.

Gray Hawk Grill is located at 1556 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10028. They are open for dinner and weekend brunch. Hours are Tuesday to Sunday from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. The restaurant is closed on Monday. For menus, more information, to order online, and purchase a gift cards, visit https://www.grayhawkgrill.com/ or call 646.669.7376. You can also contact them at info@grayhawkgrill.com. Follow Gray Hawk Grill on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gray Hawk Grill