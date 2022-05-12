BWW Review: Charley in Harrison, NJ Impresses with Weekend Brunch and So Much More

If you haven't been to Harrison, New Jersey yet for a meal, now's the time. We highly recommend Charley, a modern bistro that takes its inspiration from the Viennese Kaffehaus. The restaurant is conveniently located in the Urby building and only a 5-minute walk from the Harrison PATH station. It's also close downtown Newark and the city's scenic Riverfront Park.

Charley originates from the friendship between hospitality investor, David Barry and culinary partner, Chef Kurt Gutenbrunner who is the acclaimed chef behind Michelin-Starred Wallsé in the New York City's West Village. They both have a genuine appreciation of Viennese café culture and its ability to bring people together over good food and drink.

Charley has a colorful décor with attractive prints and seating options for all size parties including a bar, charming patio with a fireplace, and outdoor dining. You'll feel welcome the minute you arrive. The restaurant is ideal for grabbing a causal bite, stopping by for coffee or gathering your group for a full satisfying meal. The service is friendly and attentive ready to assist you in selecting menu items. It's nice to know that Charley has dishes to suit all tastes and dietary preferences.

We stopped by on Sunday for brunch that is offered on weekends from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Sweet or savory, they have you covered. The Kaiserschmarrn are scrumptious caramelized pancakes with raisins and blueberries. The Bratwurst and Eggs is a delicious, hearty entrée. There are luscious desserts in true Viennese style that include a classic Apple Strudel served with a generous portion of whipped cream. It is ideal for sharing or to top off a meal.

Charley has an excellent coffee program that goes well with brunches but it also gives you a reason to stop by anytime. And it's easy to pair your meals with their cocktails, beer and wine. Craft cocktails, wonderfully balanced, include the Checkpoint Charley with Edelweiss Vodka, elderflower syrup and cranberry Juice. We like the Peach Mezcal Martini with mezcal, peach puree, lime and agave. The beverage menu offers refreshing non-alcoholic drinks such as the Sweet Summer with grapefruit, peach puree, cranberry juice and mint and the Scarlet Glow with iced tea, hibiscus and mint. Sip, relax and enjoy!

In addition to weekend brunch, Charley serves dinner and has plans to offer lunch. We'll be back soon for an evening meal to indulge in starters such as the Smoked Trout Crepes, Charley Dog Bites or Tartines Trio, along with Soups and Salads. Main dishes include their Chicken Schnitzel; the ever-popular Charley Burger with Swiss Cheese and mustard on a pretzel bun served with French Fries; Roasted Cod; Beyond Bratwurst; and Spicy Crab Cake.

Charley is a spot with a great vibe, one that is being embraced by the Harrison community. It is also a destination for people from the metro area who want to enjoy wonderful cuisine in a lively and delightful atmosphere.

Charley is located at 202 Angelo Cifelli Dr, Harrison, NJ 07029. For information, hours of operation, and to learn more about their menu, visit https://www.charley.com/ or call 973.268.8000.

Photo Credit: Rachel Vanni