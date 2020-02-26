BWW Review: BELLA LUNA on the UWS â€“ An Italian Restaurant to Treasure

Bella Luna has been pleasing their customers for over three decades and we can tell you all the reasons why. This neighborhood staple draws guests from near and far with their traditional and creative Italian cuisine, fine wine list, charming setting, and top-notch service.

We visited the restaurant on a Saturday evening after an afternoon at the nearby Museum of Natural History. Guests will like that it convenient to major subway lines and many Upper West Side attractions.

Executive Chef German "Primo" Angelo has been at the helm of the Bella Luna kitchen for over a decade and follows in the footsteps of his mentor, the original Bella Luna chef of 25 years, Tuscany-born, Mario Zimbelli. The menu has just the right variety of selections at an excellent price point.

Begin your meal with an ideal table share, the Fried Calamari with a spicy marinara sauce. Fresh, seasonal salads are also a great way to kick off your meal. We opted for the Sicilian Salad with fennel, radiccihio, lettuce, capers, olives, and parmesan with a light dressing of olive oil and lemon. Other tempting starters include Beef Carpaccio, Minestrone Soup, Homemade Meatballs, and Mussels.

If you're in the mood for pasta, you've found a home. The Fettuccini Alfredo couldn't be better. The al dente spinach and white pasta ribbons have a rich creamy sauce and delectable mushrooms. There are also choices like Penne Alla Vodka, Gnoccci, Linguini with Clams and more. Other entrees are go-to dishes such as Chicken Parmesan, served with your choice of julienne vegetables or pasta. The tender chicken is topped with Bella Luna's savory, signature marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. House favorites also include Grilled Lamb Chops, Shrimp Scampi, and Pan-seared Trout. And of course, there are daily specials, ones that will tempt your taste buds. Portions are generous and beautifully presented. We even had a little left over to take home.

Brick Oven Pizzas round out the menu with choices like Prosciutto di Parma with arugula and parmesan; the Bella Luna with wild mushroom, onion, fontina cheese and truffle oil; Spicy Grilled Chicken with peppers, Italian hot pepper and onion; Spicy Lamb with lamb ragu, Italian hot pepper and spices; or Smoked Sausage with onion, mixed pepper and garlic.

Bella Luna has an exquisite international wine list with an emphasis on Italian Wines curated by manager, Angela Noll. They are available by both the glass and the bottle. Servers are happy to suggest wine pairings to complement your meal. For those that prefer, there's a nice selection of beers.

Top off your meal with coffee, tea, espresso, or cappuccino and the house made Tiramisu, some of the best you'll ever have. Other tempting dessert choices are Gelato, and the luscious Chocolate Mousse Cake.

Our readers will like to know that Bella Luna has an exciting brunch menu. Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and caters to pizza fanatics with the savory Bacon and Egg pie with tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon and egg as well as Strawberry Nutella with ricotta, strawberry, and basil... perfect for those with a sweet tooth. Traditional brunch-goers can opt for Eggs Benedict, Avocado Toast, and a variety of omelets. Sandwich lovers take their pick with chicken pesto or ham and cheese paninis and those looking for French Toast can keep things simple with maple syrup and fresh fruit or get a little wilder with a Nutella Stuffed French Toast topped with strawberries. And of course, there are delightful brunch drinks like mimosas and wine selections.

One trip to Bella Luna will never be enough. It's a NYC restaurant that you will not only enjoy but be happy to recommend to your friends and family!

Bella Luna is located at 574 Columbus Avenue (between 87th and 88th Street). They serve lunch Monday through Friday; dinner 7 days a week and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. They also have a 3-course prix fixe meal for $22 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm 7 days a week. For more information, visit their web site at www.bellalunanyc.com or call them at 212-877-2267. Follow the restaurant on Instagram @bellalunanyc

Editor's Note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld.com Food and Wine for an interview with Bella Luna's owner and restaurateur, Turgut Balikci.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bella Luna





