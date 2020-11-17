BUSHWICK KITCHEN Offers Black Friday and Cyber Monday Specials

BUSHWICK KITCHEN

Black Friday & Cyber Monday are just around the corner and Bushwick Kitchen is offering sweet deals to help you spice up your holiday gifting. Give the gift of flavor with Bushwick Kitchen's artisan blends of honeys, maple syrups and srirachas to elevate any dish no matter your cooking skill level.

Bushwick Kitchen will be running the following deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday this year:

-20% off the entire site (BushwickKitchen.com) starting 11/26 - 11/28 and 11/30 - 12/1. Deals end at midnight eastern time

-Amazon Black Friday Sale 11/27 - 20% off single bottles for Prime members

-Amazon Cyber Monday Sale 11/30 - 20% off single bottles for Prime members

The full product menu is available at BushwickKitchen.com with retailers including Walmart, Amazon, Sur La Table, and more.

Happy shopping!

About Bushwick Kitchen

Bushwick Kitchen serves up finger-licking, flavor-addicting sauces and condiments for every kitchen creative and foodie looking to elevate their meals or share a unique culinary gift with friends and family. The bespoke line of honeys, maple syrups and sriracha provide a unique flare to kitchen staples by infusing them with hand-picked, flavor-packed ingredients like gochujang chili paste to revamp ordinary taste to make extraordinary pairings. Starting with strategically sourced, pure ingredients, every bottle of deliciousness is infused, mixed, packaged, and shipped from the Northeastern Region in the U.S.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bushwick Kitchen

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You