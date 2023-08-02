BODEGAS VALDEMAR Wines-Have a Spanish Wine and Tapas Party

Many of us didn’t make a summer trip overseas. But there’s a great way to celebrate the best of Spain and create a taste of the country at home with refreshing wines from Rioja and delicious tapas. Invite your friends and family, open bottles of wine from the family owned producer, Bodegas Valdemar, and get the party started.

The family has a special tapas recipe book with dishes that are recommended by the fifth generation owner of Bodegas Valdemar, Ana Martínez Bujanda. You’ll enjoy making the outstanding food to pair with the producer’s wonderful and accessible Spanish wines. We know you’ll just love them!

Check out the wines and the recipes that can accompany them.

Conde Valdemar Rosé, 2022 (SRP, $17.99) – The rosé is made with 85% Garnacha and 15% Viura grapes from family-owned vineyards in Rioja. This rosé is a pale pink color, with bright reflections. Flavors and aromas include cherry blossoms, roses, and red berries. It’s smooth on the palate with a fresh finish. Pair it with a delectable pasta salad.

Recipe for "Salmon Pasta Salad" (4 People) Ingredients: 1 package of tagliatelle (12 oz.), 7 oz. of smoked salmon, pickled capers, olive oil, vinegar, soy sauce, dill, a pinch of salt. Method: Boil the tagliatelle according to the manufacturer's specifications in water and salt. In a bowl, mix 2 tablespoons of olive oil, a dash of vinegar, a teaspoon of soy sauce, a pinch of salt and dill powder. Add the smoked salmon in pieces to this mixture. Once the pasta is cooked, temper it with cold water and drain well. Put the pasta on a platter and mix in the salmon with the vinaigrette. Then, add some pickled capers.

Conde Valdemar Blanco, 2022 (SRP, $17.99) – This white wine with 80% Viura, 15% Malvasía, and 5% Tempranillo Blanco from vineyards in Rioja Alavesa and Rioja Alta. This wine displays a pale-yellow color with greenish highlights. It’s clean and bright with intense and fresh aromas of white fruits, such as pear and citrus notes. The wine is vibrant on the palate, with a lingering, refreshing finish. Enjoy this white wine with a tasty salad that will please everyone.

Recipe for "Red Peppers and Tuna Salad" (4 people) Ingredients: 1 jar of whole red peppers or piquillo peppers in strips, 1 jar of tuna in oil (about 14-15 oz.), 1 spring onion, pitted olives, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, 2 hard boiled eggs (optional). Method: This is a delicious salad and very quick to prepare. Later, if you add the hard-boiled eggs, et can be served as a single course meal. Cut the peppers into strips and put them in a bowl. Shred the tuna, cut the spring onion into strips and add it. Add the olives (green or black olives of your choice). Now you only need to add some olive oil (very little because the peppers and the tuna already have oil), balsamic vinegar and salt. Stir everything and it is ready to eat. It can be enjoyed immediately or prepare it the day before serving.

Conde Valdemar Crianza, 2018 (SRP $19.99) – This beautiful Crianza made with 89% Tempranillo, 7% Mazuelo, and 4% Graciano grapes from vineyards in Rioja Alavesa and Rioja Alta. The wine spends 17 months in American oak barrels. It has a red cherry color, and intense aromas of black currants and blueberries, with hints of oak and sweet spices. It is ideal to be served with a Spanish Tortilla.

Recipe for "Creamy Spanish Tortilla" Ingredients: 10 oz. onion, 24 oz. Of potatoes, 6 eggs, salt Method: In a wok or fryng pan (with enough oil to cook the potatoes afterwards), add olive oil and the chopped onion. Wait about 15 or 20 minutes for it to caramelize and get colour. In the meantime, cut the potatoes into small pieces. When the onion is caramelized, add the potato. If the oil does not cover enough of the mixture, add a little more. Let the potato and the onion cook with the oil at the same temperature for another 5 minutes. When the potato is easily crushed with a spoon, turn up the heat to brown it a little. When it is starting to brown, turn off the heat. Remove the remaining oil from the potatoes and onion. Let the potatoes and onion cool down to prevent the egg from curdling. This way it will be creamier. Crack the 6 eggs. Add salt to the eggs and then add the mixture of the potatoes and onions. Once mixed, tasted and add more salt if necessary. With the same olive oil that you used for frying the potatoes and onion, add a little in the pan over medium heat and pour the mixture. Cook it making sure it does not get to brown or too white. Normally, when you move the frying pan and everything comes off, it is ready to turn over. Fry a bit more on other side (2-5 minutes) and then serve.

For more information on Bodegas Valdemar and their portfolio of wines, please visit https://valdemarfamily.com/en/.

Photo Credit: Ana Martínez Bujanda